Former Vice President Joe Biden is expanding his influence over the Democratic Party with a new fundraising deal and a leadership shuffle at the Democratic National Committee, reports AP.
Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and the DNC April 24 began a joint fundraising pact that will allow wealthy donors to contribute up to $360,600 to the party's fall campaign, a total far exceeding the $5,600 maximum that donors can give directly to Biden's campaign.
Additionally, longtime Democratic power player Mary Beth Cahill will take over management of the DNC, replacing Indian American Seema Nanda as chief executive officer under party chairman Tom Perez. Cahill, who managed John Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign, already has been a quiet force during Perez's tenure, leading Democrats' primary debate process and helping plan the summer convention, among other tasks.
DNC officials and Biden campaign aides confirmed the arrangements April 24.
Nanda, a Boston College Law School and Brown University graduate, announced via Twitter on Friday that she was stepping down as the CEO of the DNC.
"After two years, I will be stepping down as CEO of the DNC. I couldn't be prouder of the infrastructure we have built, the primary process we have run, and the team we have built.
"I look forward to continuing the fight for our democracy and to elect Democrats everywhere," she added, according to an IANS report.
Nanda, however, did not reveal the reason behind her decision nor did she announce her next move.
According to the Washington Post, she will depart after a period of transition, officials said.
During her tenure, Nanda worked closely with Tom Perez, managing the group's day-to-day operations.
The two had worked together at the Department of Labor during the former administration of President Barack Obama.
