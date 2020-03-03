Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a briefing on the administration's coronavirus response in the press briefing room of the White House on March 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. Standing with Pence are (l-r) Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Debbie Birx, White House Corona Virus response coordinator; Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; and Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services. Earlier in the day, President Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force team met with pharmaceutical company representatives who are actively working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)