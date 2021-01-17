Indian American Seema Verma announced via Twitter Jan. 15 that she is resigning her post as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator in advance of a new leader to be appointed under the incoming Biden administration.
“Serving the American people with the talented and dedicated staff at CMS for nearly four years has been an honor for which I will always be grateful,” Verma said in her resignation letter to President Trump.
Verma highlighted in her resignation letter CMS’ efforts to make healthcare more affordable as well as the agency’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including telehealth coverage expansions.
