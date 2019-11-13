FREMONT, Calif. – Padma Shree awardee and SEF founder Dr. R.V. Ramani was felicitated by the board members of SEF USA Nov. 9 at the annual Sankara Eye Foundation Banquet and Fundraiser held at the Paradise Ballroom here.
The fundraiser for the upcoming Sankara Eye Hospitals in Bihar, Hyderabad, Indore and Mumbai was well attended by donors and patrons who helped raise $300,000 for the hospitals.
“Sankara Eye Foundation has completed 42 years in India and 20 years in the USA and while we have come a long way, there is still a lot to be done. Three more hospitals in Hyderabad, Indore and Mumbai are in the immediate pipeline for which human resources are in place and local youth have been trained,” Ramani told India-West.
“Our DNA is strong and the approach is of total transparency. Clear goals, ethical values at every stage and going by the book have resulted in a sound robust structure where amounts earned and spent are all accountable,” said Ramani, about how Sankara has maintained a high rating for its work and values as measured by Charity Navigator and other agencies evaluating non-profits on various parameters.
“Scrutiny of NGOs by the government of India is good. One has to be sure that nothing goes wrong, especially in charitable activities, and transparency and accountability in charitable organizations is very important. Health care is a huge need in India and government alone cannot cope up with it. It’s obligatory on the part of strong and ethically valued non-governmental organizations to come forward and supplement the efforts of the government,” added Ramani.
He complimented the support of state governments like Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh in India where Sankara has worked and conveyed his gratitude to the donors and patrons in the U.S. for their support to Sankara.
Later, in the formal part of the evening, Ramani thanked the volunteers and board members of SEF USA for all their work and spoke about the divine blessings of Shankaracharya and the work of his father that inspired him to launch and continue the work of Sankara. “My wife Radha has been by my side continuously and has been my pillar in all that I do,” said Ramani.
“It’s great to see the support for Vision for Vision and all your direct and indirect support reaches the right target group and someone somewhere in India is a beneficiary,” added Ramani.
He encouraged the patrons and attendees to visit a Sankara Eye Hospital in India. “I am sure you will be extremely satisfied that your support is being used in the right perspective,” added Ramani. He also spoke about self-sufficiency and the high expectations of donors from Sankara. “Three of our hospitals are totally self -sufficient and we are moving towards that aim for others too.”
“To serve is a basic human instinct and what SEF has shown in the last four decades is that when common minded people join hands, huge strides can be achieved. Teamwork does not require sameness of ideas but sameness in purpose. We choose a need-based cause; 80% of the blind are needlessly blind in India as their condition is curable,” noted Ramani.
“This year our theme is pursuit of excellence. With divine blessings we have come this far and have to move forward. We have learnt a lot in 40 years. We have to be passionate about our cause and combine it with compassion and hard work. Humility and simplicity are very important as one moves above in life,” added the septuagenarian.
Later, in a panel discussion of experts from India responsible for running the Sankara operations in India, the principles of professional leadership, adoption of the latest technical advances both in healthcare and technology were highlighted as some vital traits that are keeping the organization relevant and world class in quality of its surgeries and post-operative patient care.
Delegation of duties and professionalism in running operations to keep the organization scalable and relevant beyond its founders was also hinted at by the panel members.
