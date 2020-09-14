The Breakthrough Prize Foundation Sept. 8 announced the semifinalists of its sixth annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge competition, who include several Indian American teens.
Among the 30 semifinalists from across the globe, all of whom will have their videos up for a popular vote through Sept. 20, included Kavya, 16, from India; Navya, 17, of the U.S.; Shaurya, 18, of India; Sreya, 17, of the U.S.; Smayan, 17, of India; Uchwash, 18, of the U.K.; and Ria, 18, of the U.S.
All the videos of the semifinalists, who hail from the United States, Australia, Canada, Chile, Egypt, Korea, India, Indonesia, Italy, Morocco, Romania, Philippines, the U.K. and Venezuela, can be found on the Breakthrough Facebook page here: https://bit.ly/3jTnoMQ.
The 30 semifinalists of the global science video competition were selected from thousands of students who created three-minute videos on wide-ranging topics, from quantum tunneling and the mystery of dark matter to the structure of the COVID-19 virus.
Since its launch, the Breakthrough Junior Challenge has reached 202 countries with more than 60,000 registrants, and the 2020 instalment of the global competition attracted more than 5,600 applicants, according to a news release.
The contest is designed to inspire fresh, creative explanations of fundamental concepts in the life sciences, physics and mathematics.
For this year's challenge, participants had the option of entering a special submission section focused on the science of pandemics. By establishing the new pandemic section, contest organizers gave students the option of exploring a number of the themes that ring especially relevant today, including epidemiology, virology, modeling a disease outbreak, the mathematics of exponential growth, the science of pandemics, immunology, and biostatistics, the release said.
The video with the highest number of combined likes, positive reactions and shares will be declared top scorer in the 2020 Popular Vote.
The top scorer will progress automatically to the final round of the competition, bypassing the next round of judging and entering the running for overall Challenge winner.
Additionally, the pandemic-focused video with the highest combined likes, shares, and positive reactions on the original post will be named the 2020 COVID-19 Top Scorer and will automatically bypass the next round of judging and be placed in the final round of judging, according to the release.
In addition to creating and producing their own video entries, Challengers must also participate in a round of peer-to-peer assessment, in which they score some of their fellow competitors' submissions.
"The quality of the videos this year is extremely high," said Julia Milner, co-founder of the Breakthrough Prize. "It's really thrilling to see young people communicating these big ideas with such intelligence, as well as freshness and creativity."
"The critical importance of science and math is clear this year amid Covid-19," said Sal Khan, founder and CEO of Khan Academy, which has partnered with the Breakthrough Prize to launch the Junior Challenge. "These videos will help people across the planet understand the nature and dynamics of pandemics and other phenomena. It's inspiring to see bright young people from so many countries, cultures and backgrounds using their skills to help the rest of us understand our world."
On Sept. 21, the 15 finalists and the top scorer in the 'Popular Vote' categories (Regional and COVID-19) will be revealed. The top-scorer in the Popular Vote will receive automatic entry into the finalist round. Additionally, each of the seven geographic regions will have a top-scorer who will be named a Regional Champion, the release noted.
The winner of the Breakthrough Junior Challenge will be awarded a $250,000 college scholarship. The science teacher who inspired the winning student will win a $50,000 prize.
The winner's school will also receive a state-of-the-art science lab valued at $100,000. The winner receives the prize at the annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony, alongside the new prize laureates representing some of the most acclaimed scientists in the world. This year, due to the pandemic, the ceremony has been postponed, and is now planned for March 2021, the release said.
For the sixth year, students ages 13-18 were invited to create original videos (up to three minutes in length) that illustrated a concept or theory in the life sciences, physics or mathematics. The submissions were evaluated on the students' ability to communicate complex scientific ideas in the most engaging, illuminating, and imaginative ways, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.