Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, who is seeking another bid for president after an unsuccessful try in 2016, has named a diverse group of co-chairs for his campaign, with Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna, D-Calif., among them.
In addition to Khanna, others assisting in the Sanders campaign include San Juan, Puerto Rico Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner, and Ben Cohen, a co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.
Cohen, a Vermonter, and Turner, who is president of the Sanders-backed political nonprofit, Our Revolution, are veterans of Sanders’ 2016 presidential run, Huffington Post reported.
But the addition of Khanna and Cruz reflects the degree to which Sanders has expanded his influence in the years since he challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination, the report said.
What’s more, the four-person slate provides Sanders’ bid with diverse leadership, a quality that critics felt his 2016 campaign lacked. Of the group, just Cohen is a white man, the Post said.
“To win this election and build a movement to defeat Donald Trump, we must bring together a team prepared to fight for economic, social, racial and environmental justice ― and that’s exactly what Nina, Ro, Carmen and Ben have been doing their entire lives,” Sanders said in a statement announcing their selection.
“Together, along with a million-person grassroots movement, we will confront the powerful special interests that dominate the economic and political life of our country and enact an agenda that represents all the people, not just powerful special interests,” the candidate added.
The co-chairs will serve as central advisers to Sanders’ campaign, helping generate enthusiasm for his candidacy across the country, according to the Vermont senator’s campaign staff, according to the report.
Khanna, in particular, is likely to play a critical role in boosting Sanders’ chances in California. The Golden State primary, where home-state Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat, would be a natural favorite, is slated to occur on March 3, 2020 ― much earlier than in previous primaries, the report said.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Khanna said he will help Sanders frame how Medicare for all and free public-college tuition, two cornerstones of his campaign, will help the tech sector. He will also help Sanders craft policies on how to bring tech jobs to rural parts of America and communities of color, particularly as artificial intelligence looms as a potential replacement for workers in many job sectors.
Khanna said he told Sanders that “I’m happy to make the positive case for you, but I’m not going to say anything negative” about his fellow Californians Sen. Kamala Harris, who is running for president; and Dublin Rep. Eric Swalwell, who is still making up his mind, the Chronicle said.
Khanna said he has “total respect” for Harris and Swalwell, but backed Sanders because “he has the most comprehensive policies for what will prepare us for the 21st century,” according to the Bay Area daily.
Khanna has teamed up with Sanders on legislation attempting to stop U.S. support for the Saudi war in Yemen, as well as a bill that helped pressure Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos into raising his employees’ wages, the Huffington Post noted.
“Every 50 years, there is someone who can fundamentally alter the course of American politics,” said Khanna. “Bernie Sanders has the chance to reorient our economic policy towards workers and communities left behind instead of corporate interests and to reorient our foreign policy to prioritize peace, diplomacy and restraint instead of war.”
Earlier this month, Sanders made waves with his campaign manager pick, hiring national political director of the American Civil Liberties Union Faiz Shakir for the top post, according to the report. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2V5p0qu)
Shakir is likely to be the first Muslim American to head a major presidential campaign, it said.
In related news, Khanna questioned Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former lawyer, during the House Intelligence Committee hearing Feb. 26, which offered some of the “most riveting claims,” according the sanjoseinsider.com. Khanna, it said, got Cohen to admit Trump and Donald Trump Jr.’s direct involvement in criminal conspiracy by zeroing in on a hush-money check which he called the “smoking gun.”
