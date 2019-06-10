U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is among more than two dozen Democratic candidates vying for the party’s nomination for the presidential election in 2020, with the candidate naming in his campaign team diverse individuals including more than a half dozen Indian Americans.
Among the Indian American staffers for Booker, a senator in the state of New Jersey, is Sabrina Singh, who serves as the candidate’s national press secretary. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2UIAOzj)
Before joining Cory 2020, Singh worked at the DNC as the deputy communications director. She is a first generation Indian American.
Other members of Booker’s staff include Shwetika Baijal, the state operations director in New Hampshire; Rishi Bharwani, the Iowa political director; Deepak Jonnalagedda, Iowa field organizer; Sobaika Mirza, director of human resources; Yash Mori, the team’s videographer; and Jenna Sumar, video producer and editor.
“The makeup of the Cory 2020 campaign staff reflects the diversity of this country, and I’m really proud to be a part of it,” Singh told India-West. “It’s an honor to work for someone who not only believes in inclusive policies for the country, but who hires and empowers a diverse group of people in his staff.”
In addition to the numerous Indian Americans on Booker’s team, several Asian Americans have various roles throughout the country.
Among them are online fundraising associate Kim Hall; Jen Kim, the states chief of staff; Philip Kim, Nevada state director; Linh Nguyen, director of coalitions for AAPI; Cheska Mae I. Perez, data director for Nevada; Aaron Yang, briefing, travel and correspondence coordinator; and Meena Yi, director of design.
“I’m proud to be building a campaign that reflects the rich diversity of our country. Being inclusive of the voices of members of the AAPI community has always been and will always be a top priority for me and my campaign,” Booker said.
“From who we hire to how we engage with one another, we always seek to empower and uplift diverse voices and ensure everyone has a seat at the table. I’m extremely proud of the members of the AAPI community that make up this team,” he said.
