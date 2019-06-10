U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is lining up his campaign team for the 2020 presidential election with a diverse set of individuals, including more than a half a dozen Indian Americans. Among these are Shwetika Baijal, the state operations director in New Hampshire (left); and Rishi Bharwani, Iowa political director for Cory 2020. (shwetikabaijal.com/Twitter photo)