Leaders of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin recently met with Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi to urge him to push forward a bill in the Senate that will provide relief to H-1 Indian physicians who are still waiting for their Green cards.
In an emailed release, Dr. Sampat Shivangi, Indian American co-chair of the AAPI Legislative Committee, said that, following the April meeting with Wicker, the senator heeded the request by co-sponsoring bill S281 in the Senate with 16 of his colleagues – nine other Republicans and seven Democrats.
“Senator Roger Wicker not only has (co-sponsored) this bill, but has become the champion and our voice in the U.S. Senate,” Shivangi said in the email. “This U.S. bill S281 will bring fairness for high skilled, specially our young physician group and so also to IT engineers across USA.”
“Thanks to AAPI and AAPI leadership acting promptly on this issue. I feel this a major achievement for AAPI in the Legislative wing,” Shivangi continued. “Of course, the work is only half done.”
Shivangi continued to pass along appreciation to Wicker for his role in making the bill happen, “where our community of high skilled workers may be engineers or physicians who are serving in underserved area providing outstanding services to millions of Americans.”
AMA is in full support of such a bill and has highlighted the plight of such physicians who are struck in the green card backlog, the co-chair of the legislative committee said.
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, introduced S 281 – the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2017 – on Feb. 2, 2017. It is currently in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
