U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, the co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus, Jan. 28 met the newly sworn-in Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
During the meeting, the caucus co-chairs emphasized their support of the relationship between the U.S. and India and discussed how to further strengthen the partnership between both countries, according to a joint news release distributed by Warner and Cornyn's offices.
“I appreciate the opportunity to meet Ambassador Shringla to talk about the issues bridging our nations, especially since Virginia is home to one of the largest populations of Indian Americans,” said Warner in a statement. “The U.S. and India have many shared economic and strategic interests, so I look forward to working with the ambassador on these matters.”
Added Cornyn in a statement: “India remains one of our most important strategic partners. I’m glad Senator Warner and I were able to meet with the ambassador to welcome him to his post and discuss ways in which our two countries can continue to work together toward advancing our common interests on issues like trade and global security.”
Issues discussed in the meeting included areas of opportunity to deepen the strategic partnership, increasing international exchange programs between the U.S. and India, and the implications of India’s decision to require all payment system providers to store their data exclusively in India, the release said.
The senators brought up the effect of this directive on American payment companies operating in India and stressed how data localization requirements in India create serious trade barriers between the U.S. and India, it said.
They also asked the ambassador to consider commonsense solutions in the technology sector based on open markets and fair competition, the release noted.
Shringla was appointed on Dec. 20, 2018 as the Indian Ambassador to the United States, replacing Ambassador Navtej Sarna.
