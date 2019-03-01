U.S. leaders have voiced concerns over the continued escalation of the India-Pakistan conflict, which began Feb. 26 as Indian aircraft sent bombs at least 10 miles beyond the Line of Control and into Pakistan.
Pakistan responded by taking down Indian aircraft the following day and capturing an Indian Air Force pilot. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to return the pilot by March 1.
The conflict began 12 days after a suicide bomber allegedly associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group took out a Central Reserve Police Force convoy and killed at least 40 Indian soldiers. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned of “jaw dropping response” while Khan said that — though his country was not preparing for war — it would certainly retaliate with force, if necessary.
Sens. Mark R. Warner, D-Virginia, and John Cornyn, R-Texas, co-chairs of the bipartisan Senate India Caucus, sent out a statement to reporters Feb. 28 in which they condemned “the horrific attack on Indian security forces by a known terrorist group based in Pakistan.”
“For too long Pakistan has harbored terrorist groups that have threatened stability in Asia and around the world,” wrote the senators.
“At the same time, it is critical that both India and Pakistan take immediate measures to de-escalate the volatile situation along their border. We urge the governments of both nuclear-armed neighbors to step back and avoid further provocative actions while keeping open lines of communication and working to reduce tensions,” they stated.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced his concerns Feb. 26. In a statement sent out to reporters by the State Department, Pompeo said: “Following Indian counter-terrorism actions on February 26, I spoke with Indian Minister of External Affairs Swaraj to emphasize our close security partnership and shared goal of maintaining peace and security in the region.”
“I also spoke to Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi to underscore the priority of de-escalating current tensions by avoiding military action, and the urgency of Pakistan taking meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil,” stated Pompeo.
“I expressed to both ministers that we encourage India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, and avoid escalation at any cost. I also encouraged both Ministers to prioritize direct communication and avoid further military activity,” he said.
