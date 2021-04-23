Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) (center) speaks during a news conference with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) (left) and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) following the passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act at the U.S. Capitol on April 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act addresses the rise of hate crimes and violence targeted at Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders through funding that coordinates efforts between local, state and federal law enforcement to respond to hate crimes. Varun Nikore, Indian American executive director of the AAPI Victory Alliance, said: “In light of the surge in anti-Asian hate in this country, the COVID-19 Hate Crime Act gives the Asian American and Pacific Islander community a light at the end of the tunnel.” (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)