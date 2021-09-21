Gurdarshan Gill of India holds his U.S. citizenship certificate during a naturalization ceremony May 22, 2007 in San Francisco, California. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough Sept. 19 evening dealt a crushing blow to millions of immigrants seeking permanent residence status as she ruled that a landmark immigration proposal could not be included in the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill. “Failure to provide a path to lawful permanent residence for the 1.2 million people in the employment-based green card backlog would be tantamount to staging an economic recovery with one hand tied behind our back,” said Indian American Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)