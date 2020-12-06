The U.S. Senate Dec. 3 unanimously passed a resolution that would rename a post office in Houston, Texas, after the late Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal.
The bill, H.R. 5317, provides that the post office located at 315 Addicks Howell Road in Houston will be named the “Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office” after the late Sikh Indian American police officer.
This follows the Sept. 14 passage of the resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives, where it was originally introduced by Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX). The resolution now goes to President Trump’s desk to be signed.
On Oct. 28, 2019, a congressional resolution honoring him was created in consultation with the Sikh Coalition and introduced in the House.
The Sikh Coalition, which worked with Congresswoman Fletcher on the original resolution and encouraged its passage in the Senate by working with Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and John Cornyn (R-TX), said in a press release that it applauds this bipartisan progress.
For the past year, the Sikh Coalition has worked alongside Texas lawmakers, Houston community leaders, and the Dhaliwal family to recognize Deputy Dhaliwal’s legacy and impact, added the press release.
“Now that it has passed both the House and the Senate, we call on President Trump to sign the final resolution before he leaves office,” said the organization.
“We are very glad to see the Senate pass this important resolution and send it to the president’s desk” said Sim J. Singh, senior manager of policy and advocacy at the Sikh Coalition. “Signing this resolution into law and commemorating Deputy Dhaliwal in his city is an important way to affirm both his legacy and the fact that conscious efforts towards diversity and inclusion serve our communities well.”
In 2015, Lt. Dhaliwal became the first Sikh Indian American in Texas to receive a policy accommodation to serve while wearing his articles of faith, including his turban and beard. He was the first Sikh police officer to serve in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and was a role model and a trailblazer for Sikh Americans and religious minorities who sought to serve in law enforcement.
On Sept. 27, 2019, Deputy Dhaliwal was killed in the line of duty.
“Our family remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support in this effort to commemorate my son,” said Pyara Singh Dhaliwal, Deputy Dhaliwal’s father. “This gesture will memorialize his legacy of service to his beloved Houston, while also reminding us all to uphold his example and celebrate the diversity that makes our and so many other communities strong.”
