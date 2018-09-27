Senators Kamala Harris, D-Calif. (pictured), and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, have written to DHS and USCIS to preserve a program allowing H-4 visa holders, whose spouses are on green card track, to receive work authorization. “Rescinding the H-4 rule will result in significant personal hardship to women who will be forced to abandon their professional careers,” wrote the senators, in support of thousands of Indian American immigrant women. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)