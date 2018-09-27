Senators Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, threw their support behind thousands of Indian American immigrant women Sept. 25 with a letter to the Department of Homeland Security and US Citizenship and Immigration Services, asking the agencies to reconsider a proposed rule that would strip them of the ability to work in the U.S.
“Rescinding the H-4 rule will result in significant personal hardship to women who will be forced to abandon their professional careers,” wrote the senators, adding: “Preventing women from engaging in employment can lead to isolation, depression, anxiety, feelings of guilt, and a loss of self-worth.”
“Under the rule, the women, who are mostly South Asian, are able to employ their education and professional training in the U.S. as doctors, nurses, scientists, teachers, academics, and technology professionals, amongst other careers in high-demand, skilled fields,” wrote Harris and Gillibrand.
The Trump Administration has long stated its opposition to work authorization for H-4 visa holders whose H-1B spouses have approved I-140s, the first step to getting a green card. A per-country annual cap – which limits each country to no more than nine percent of the available employment-based visas allotted that year – has created a massive backlog for Indian Americans, the primary recipients of H-1B and H-4 visas. Analysts predict the average wait time for an Indian American currently in queue for an employment-based green card is more than 70 years.
About 100,000 H-4 visa holders – 97 percent from India – currently have work authorization, a minute fraction of the overall U.S. workforce. But a lawsuit filed by Save Jobs USA – in which DHS is the defendant – opines that H-4 visa holders with work authorization steal jobs from American workers. A lower court ruled against the plaintiffs, who have appealed the ruling with the DC District Court of Appeals (see India-West story here).
DHS has not yet announced a proposed rule to terminate H-4 EAD, but said in a court filing in August that senior officials are now considering a draft proposal. After the draft is announced and filed in the Federal Register, it must undergo a 30 to 60 day public comment period.
Harris and Gillibrand pointed out that leaving a woman financially dependent on her husband does not allow her to leave an abusive and dangerous relationship.
“Independence and equal opportunity are fundamental American values. An action to deprive spousal H-4 visa holders the ability to continue to pursue their professional careers is antithetical to principles this country is built on.”
“We urge you to consider the economic, psychological, and personal harms that rescinding the H-4 rule will cause to more than 100,000 professional women, their families, and their American communities,” wrote the senators.
