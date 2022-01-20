The Seniors’ Group of Inland Empire recently held its general body meeting at the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Riverside, California, during which the following office bearers were elected unanimously, according to a press release:
President: for conducting meetings and coordinating all group activities: Kamlesh M. Shah;
Committee Member(s) for in-house functions: Aruna Vij/Lily Singh/Kanubhai Mehta;
Committee Member(s) for outdoor activities: Raj Rana/Ragini Rana/Ashok Taneja;
Committee Member(s) for database, name tags, attendance sheet: Vaman Ganu/Shekar Rao/Balvant Gorajia;
Committee Member(s) for talks and other similar activities: Jivrajbhai Patel/Pravin Sheth;
Committee Member(s) for treasurer: Arun Sharma/Chandrakant Patel/Nirmal Dudheker;
Committee Member(s) for lunch arrangements: Jivrajbhai Patel/Ashok Taneja.
The new committee’s term started Jan. 4, 2022 with its first meeting.
The SGIE meets on alternate Tuesdays (twice a month) courtesy of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Riverside, and is involved in many social, religious and national activities, noted the release. Lectures on various subjects are also arranged by scholars/professionals.
