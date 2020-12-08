Over the weekend of Dec. 5-6, Indian American Serene Singh won the coveted National American Miss pageant held in Orlando, Florida.
Singh, 23, represented her home state of Colorado competing in what a news release claims is the world’s largest pageant with this year’s numbers totaling over 700 women from across the country.
“I woke up realizing my dream of many years is now my reality. I have so many exciting plans and goals for this year to work on behalf of girls and women across the country amidst a global pandemic and I am 100 percent prepared to dedicate my whole self to lending my voice to causes that matter most to me,” Singh said in a statement.
“I am immensely grateful to all those in my community who helped me reach this point in life – it truly takes a village, and I am lucky beyond words for mine,” Singh, the first Coloradoan ever to win the title, added.
As part of the National American Miss national pageant competition, contestants are judged on evening wear presentation, interview, personal introduction, community involvement and their resume. Contestants advancing to the Top 5 of the pageant must compete in a live televised on-stage Q/A segment.
Singh is taking home with her the official national award package for winning the crown but also the National Casual Wear Model award title, Golden Achievement for her volunteer work with at-risk women through her nonprofit, Academic Achievement, Heart of Service; Top 3 in Talent in the country, among a few others, the release added.
Singh is also a Rhodes Scholar, Truman Scholar and Fulbright recipient who is a University of Colorado alumnus and a current doctoral candidate at the University of Oxford.
Just weeks before the national pageant, Singh graduated as the youngest student in Oxford’s esteemed Blavatnik School of Government’s Master in Public Policy degree with students from 100-plus countries, the release said.
As the first Victoria Secret GRL PWR campaign winner, former intern for Mrs. Obama’s Global Girls Alliance as well as the founder of The Serenity Project, a nonprofit that works with at-risk women across the U.S. to help them build confidence, self-love, and gain influential women mentors, Singh is deeply passionate about bringing awareness to women’s issues as well as advocating for women’s rights, Singh’s bio adds.
As a former America’s Junior Miss as well as Miss Colorado Teen, Singh’s focus this year is on “self-esteem of girls and women, girls’ education, diversity and representation, and women’s rights and issues,” she said.
“I know girls and women across this country and the globe do not have access to the same opportunities I have had in my life to be where I am today. That very notion is what motivates me to give what I have been given in meaningful and tangible ways constantly in life,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.