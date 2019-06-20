WASHINGTON — Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris says that if elected president, she will pursue a series of executive actions to make it easier for immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children to apply for green cards, allowing them to live and work here legally.
Among them, Harris says she would create a "parole in place" program during which they can apply to live in the country legally until they receive permission to stay.
Harris also says she would direct her Homeland Security secretary to retroactively grant work authorization to these immigrants.
The California Democrat also says she would immediately reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, the Obama-era program that shields young immigrants from deportation and that President Donald Trump has sought to end
Harris also said June 12 that if she wins the White House, her Justice Department “would have no choice” but to pursue an obstruction of justice case against Trump after he leaves office.
The California senator and some other Democrats in the 2020 race are pushing their party to initiate the impeachment process after special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Mueller has said he was unable to exonerate Trump of obstruction but couldn’t pursue potential charges because of a Justice Department policy that bars the indictment of a sitting president — a policy Harris has said she would ask her Justice Department to re-examine.
“Everyone should be held accountable,” Harris told NPR in an interview broadcast June 12. “And the president is not above the law.”
Harris, a former California attorney general who also was San Francisco’s district attorney, later said she would not dictate the outcome of any prospective efforts to charge Trump. “The facts and the evidence will take the process where it leads,” she said.
Harris is not alone among 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls in criticizing the Justice Department policy that Mueller cited in declining to look at obstruction charges in his nearly two-year investigation of Trump. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the first candidate to fully endorse the start of impeachment proceedings after Mueller’s report, pledged last month to end that policy if she’s elected president.
Nearly half of the more than 20 Democratic primary candidates are calling for the start of an impeachment inquiry, Harris and Warren among them. Few contenders, though, are making that stance a centerpiece of their campaigns.
But Harris, who is running in part on the strength of her legal and law enforcement experience, appears to have taken a step farther than her opponents in affirming that a Justice Department in her administration “should” look at charging Trump with obstruction once he no longer is president.
Harris says her experience as a prosecutor has given her insight into trying to improve the criminal justice system and distinguishes her among the crowded field taking on President Donald Trump.
“We’ve got to hold this guy accountable by prosecuting the case in front of the American people against four more years of this administration,” Harris told a gathering of the state conference of the NAACP on Saturday night. “And I’ve prosecuted a lot of cases. But rarely one with this much evidence.”
In her campaign rollout earlier this year, Harris said she was ready to defend vulnerabilities related to her legal career. Criticized by some criminal justice advocates as being too tough on the accused during her tenures as the San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general, Harris answered those criticisms by saying “too many black and brown Americans are locked up” and suggesting she supports major changes.
Echoing that sentiment June 8, Harris said her motivations have been questioned in the election.
“But my mother used to say, ‘Don’t let people tell you who you are,’” she said. “‘You tell them who you are.’ So that’s what I’m gonna do.”
