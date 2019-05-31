The 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee was one for the ages, with eight – yes, eight – spellers being declared co-champions as the words thrown at the competitors proved no match.
In an unprecedented announcement for an unheard-of night of success, following two perfect rounds by the eight spellers – seven of whom were Indian Americans – moderator Dr. Jaques Bailey announced that whoever remained through 20 rounds would be co-champions.
Rishik Gandhasri of San Jose, California; Saketh Sundar of Clarksville, Maryland; Shruthika Padhy of Cherry Hill, New Jersey; Sohum Sukhatankar of Dallas, Texas; Abhijay Kodali of Flower Mound, Texas; Rohan Raja of Irving, Texas; Christopher Serrao of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey; and Erin Howard of Huntsville, Alabama, were all up to the task. (See earlier India-West breaking story here: https://bit.ly/2QCUHXq)
The elite eight spellers correctly spelled the final 47 words, spanning more than five rounds, in claiming the unprecedented co-championship. Dating back to 2008, spanning 12 bees, a total of 21 Indian Americans have been declared champions or co-champions.
By winning the bee, each of the winners will receive a $50,000 cash prize; an engraved Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy; a $2,500 cash prize and reference library from Merriam-Webster; $400 of reference works from Encyclopedia Britannica; a trip to New York City to appear on the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” show; and a trip to Hollywood to appear on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
All spellers advanced through Round 16 and Round 17, leading to Bailey announcing the three-round spell-off to determine the winners.
Round 18 saw all eight spellers advance with ease, correctly spelling murrain, makimono, therblig, paralipomena, cestui, Logudorese, hochmoor and calembour, respectively, to advance.
In Round 19, Gandhasri advanced spelling anthocyanin; Howard moved on with spelling deixis; Sundar correctly spelled mondegreen; Padhy moved to the final round by spelling limitrophe correctly; Sukhatankar moved on by spelling seitan; Kodali spelled badderlocks to advance; Serrao correctly spelled omphalopsychite to move on; and Raja made it a perfect round with the correct spelling of chapon.
With victory in sight for the final eight, all were up to the task. Co-champion Gandhasri spelled auslaut; Howard spelled erysipelas correctly; Sundar spelled bougainvillea correctly for his victory; Padhy became the next co-champion spelling aiguillette correctly; Sukhatankar spelled pendeloque before doing his victory walk back to his seat; Kodali spelled palama correctly to redeem his third-place tie in 2018 with a co-championship; Serrao spelled cernuous to win his title; and Raja spelled odylic correctly to wrap up the bee on a high note.
The final rounds of the bee were televised on ESPN and began May 30 with 16 kids – 11 of whom were Indian Americans – battling it out for the crown, starting with Round 9.
In addition to the seven Indian American co-champs, other finalists making it to the primetime telecast included Aisha Randhawa of Corona, California; Nicholas D’Sa of Tustin, California; Navneeth Murali of Edison, New Jersey; and Hephzibah Sujoe of Fort Worth, Texas.
Of the 16 finalists, the broadcasters noted that nine of them had been in the primetime final round previously.
ESPN bee analyst Paul Loeffler said at the top of the broadcast that he wasn’t able to name a favorite and was concerned if there would be enough words and time to determine a winner from what he called “the deepest field” in quite some time.
True to that assessment, all 16 spellers in the ninth round – and first in the primetime broadcast – correctly spelled their words. It was the first time in spelling bee history that all spellers advanced in the first round in the primetime event.
In the 10th round, Randhawa stumbled on the word cuirassier to be eliminated – the first competitor to lose in the primetime phase of the finals. Also falling short in the round was Sujoe – who finished tied for 323rd last year – who misspelled flaser to finish in 15th place.
The 11th round only eliminated one speller, however, and all nine Indian American competitors advanced, having no apparent issues with their respective words.
In the 12th round, the 13-year-old D’Sa, who was making his first primetime trip to the bee finals, misspelled jalap to finish in 13th place. In total, the field dropped to 11 participants.
The remaining 11 players who advanced to the 13th round, including eight Indian Americans, consisted of all spelling bee veterans.
In the 13th round the competitors dwindled to 10 as the lone speller to misspell a word was Murali, who failed to spell ischiocerite accurately.
Only one speller, none of the seven remaining Indian Americans, fell off in the 14th round, leaving nine spellers advancing to the 15th round.
Loeffler noted that, with the level of difficulty of the words the spellers were receiving, many previous spelling bees would have long been over.
The 15th round saw another non-Indian American speller, Simone Kaplan, bow out of the competition. The remaining eight spellers advanced to the next round.
The spelling bee has never gone this deep with as many spellers as this one had. Loeffler noted that the spellers these days are now better prepared and have spelling coaches to prepare them for all the possibilities thrown at them.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee championship rounds started May 28 with over 550 participants all venturing to Washington, D.C., with the hopes of becoming the next champion (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2Wiae42).
The hundreds of competitors were pared down to 50 for the finals on May 30, with more than half – 27 to be exact – of Indian origin.
The first three rounds of the championship week served as preliminary rounds, taking the field down to the final 50. Rounds four through eight were held in the earlier part of May 30, reducing the field to 16.
Indian American finalists Atman Balakrishnan of Chicago, Illinois; Pranathi Jammula of Austin, Texas; Maya Kovuru of Madison, Wisconsin; and Keerthana Krishnan of Katy, Texas, all bowed out in Round 4.
In Round 5, Indian Americans Nidhi Vadlamudi of Sunnyvale, California; Amith Vasantha of San Jose, California; and Maitri Kovuru of Fort Worth, Texas, all saw their hopes dashed.
Round 6 proved to be the end of the road for competitors Pavani Chittemsetty of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Harini Logan of San Antonio, Texas.
Vayun Krishna of Palo Alto, California, and Nilla Rajan of Athens, Ohio, were among those failing to spell correctly in Round 7.
And in Round 8, Indian Americans Anisha Rao of Dublin, California; Sahil Langote of Wilmington, Delaware; Dhyana Mishra of Orlando, Florida; Pranav Chandar of Evansville, Indiana; and Aritra Banerjee of Bridgewater, New Jersey, were eliminated from contention.
Those who were eliminated in rounds 7 received a medal and $2,000 prize. and all the finalists who were eliminated in rounds four through six won a $500 gift card.
In total, roughly 11 million spellers across the nation began the quest for the year’s top speller, with the competition whittling down to the elite kids over a span of about eight months. A total of 162 participants are repeat spellers with two making the trip to Washington, D.C., for a fifth time.
