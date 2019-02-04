Seven friends and relatives believed to have aided Paulo Mendoza after he allegedly fatally shot Newman, Calif., police officer Ronil Singh last month have been formally indicted, reported the Department of Justice Jan. 25.
Mendoza — who also goes by the name Gustavo Perez Arriaga — allegedly killed Singh, a Fijian Indian American, in the early morning hours of Dec. 26, after Singh curtailed him at a traffic stop in the Central California town, believing him to be intoxicated. The young officer, who has a wife and infant child, had picked up an extra shift to help with post-Christmas expenses, relatives told India-West last month.
Mendoza was arrested Dec. 28, based on footage from a convenience store he had entered earlier that evening. The undocumented immigrant was attempting to flee back to Mexico. After his arrest, prosecutors asked for a suspension in the murder trial until Mendoza’s competency could be determined. The suspect is being held without bail in Stanislaus County Jail.
The charges against Mendoza make him eligible for the death penalty, but the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office has not yet said whether it will seek the death penalty.
The seven others charged in the case are: Mendoza’s live-in girlfriend, Ana Leyde Cervantes, who is suspected of giving Mendoza a change of clothes as he fled the area; Conrado Virgen Mendoza is suspected of driving his brother to several locations after the shooting; Adrian Virgen, another brother, is suspected of taking Mendoza from a dairy farm in El Nido to several locations in Kern County, paying a human trafficker $400 to hide him, and helping him get a new cell phone.
Also, Erik Razo Quiroz, a co-worker of Mendoza, is suspected of helping the suspect change out the license plate on his truck, which had a bullet hole, and conceal the truck behind plywood. He also helped him discard the gun Mendoza allegedly used to kill Singh.
Bernabe Madrigal Castaneda is suspected of housing Mendoza at his home and facilitating the purchase of a new cell phone for him. Erasmo Villegas, another former co-worker, is accused of facilitating a money transfer for $500 to help Mendoza’s attempt to escape to Mexico.
Maria Luisa Moreno, Mendoza’s great-aunt, is suspected of harboring him in her home near Bakersfield as he hid from police.
“When individuals act to thwart law enforcement's efforts, they undermine the safety of those officers and the public as a whole,” U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott said in a statement.
“Today's indictment is a significant step toward holding accountable those who chose to harbor and conceal the man accused of killing a police officer in Newman Corporal Ronil Singh,” said Scott.
Meanwhile, a flood of support for Singh’s widow and infant child have poured in from the community. Several local California Pizza Kitchen franchises have held fundraisers for the slain officer’s family. And the neighboring Gustine chapter of the Future Farmers of America raised $7,100 for the victim’s family via a dinner and a live auction, at which it raffled off a commemorative plaque, hand-crafted to memorialize Singh and other officers who have been killed in the line of duty.
(See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2RQC5GX)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.