A federal grand jury Feb. 21 indicted seven more people in the fatal slaying of Newman, Calif., police officer Ronil Singh, who was killed several hours after Christmas last year while pulling over a drunken man during a traffic stop.
Singh, a Fijian Indian American officer was working an extra shift on Dec. 26 night. Singh, who had served on the force since 2011 and had a five-month-old baby son, stopped Gustavo Perez Arriaga on suspicion of drunken driving; the suspect allegedly fatally shot the officer, 33 at the time of his death, and then attempted to flee to Mexico.
Arriaga was apprehended in Bakersfield, Calif., two days later after a massive manhunt involving several law enforcement agencies. Arriaga had two previous DUIs. (See earlier story: https://bit.ly/2EO0Vj2)
According to documents from the Justice Department, the grand jury Feb. 21 charged seven others with conspiring to harbor and conceal Arriaga as he attempted to flee. The suspects, all from California, are: Arriaga’s brother, 34-year-old Conrado Virgen Arriaga; Arriaga’s brother, 25-year-old Adrian Virgen; Arriaga’s girlfriend, 30-year-old Ana Leyde Cervantes; Arriaga’s co-worker, 35-year-old Erik Razo Quiroz; Arriaga’s family member, 59-year-old Bernabe Madrigal Castaneda; Arriaga’s family member, 57-year-old Maria Luisa Moreno; and Arriaga’s co-worker, 36-year-old Erasmo Villegas.
Razo-Quiroz is additionally charged with being a felon and an alien in possession of a firearm. He faces 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
According to court documents, between Dec. 26 and Dec. 28, 2018, the defendants helped Arriaga hide from law enforcement, despite knowing that he had killed a police officer. They transported the killer, and provided him with clothes, a new cell phone, and money and also concealed the truck Arriaga was driving when he allegedly killed Singh. They also made plans to smuggle Arriaga out of California and back to Mexico, according to the documents. Additionally, Razo, a convicted felon, disposed of the gun that Arriaga allegedly used. All of the defendants are undocumented, according to the DOJ. President Donald Trump has used the tragic incident to make his case for a border wall.
Arriaga’s brothers, Conrado Virgen Mendoza and Adrian Virgen Mendoza, are also charged with using a false Social Security Number and possessing a false lawful permanent resident card in connection with securing employment. Another relative, Erasmo Villegas-Suarez, is also charged with using a false Social Security Number in connection with securing employment. Possession of false immigration documents carries a maximum statutory penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
In related news, a group of Republican senators, led by Tom Cotton of Arkansas, introduced a bill Feb. 28 known as “Singh’s law” in honor of the slain officer, which would declare ties to a criminal gang combined with any criminal conviction “to be grounds for inadmissibility to the United States and grounds for removal,” would bar known gang members (with a prior conviction) from qualifying from asylum, and would empower the secretary of Homeland Security to designate gangs under the Immigration and Nationality Act, according to the Conservative Review.
The bill would also create the “Ronil Singh Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program,” which would provide local law enforcement with grants totaling $200 million. In order to qualify for these funds, however, law enforcement agencies would have to fully cooperate with federal immigration authorities, meaning that sanctuary jurisdictions would not be eligible.
“Corporal Singh is dead because we failed to secure our border and enforce our immigration laws,” said Cotton in a press statement. “This bill is our attempt to honor Corporal Singh’s vast sacrifice and ensure our communities are better protected from illegal-alien gang members.”
In other news, Gustine, Calif., resident Zachery Ramos has created a little community library in memory of Singh.
The library, a location where people can drop off and take books, is located next door to the Newman Police Department. Ramos said he constructed the library with the help of his grandfather Larry Horner and his uncle Richard Horner, and that all the materials for the project were donated, including a memorial plaque.
