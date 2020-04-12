Since its official launch March 19, the Stop AAPI Hate reporting center has received over 1,100 reports of coronavirus discrimination from Asian Americans across the country, the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council announced April 3. In light of these escalations, on March 23, OCA - Asian Pacific American Advocates, a national advocacy organization, wrote a letter to President Donald Trump urging him establish a task force via executive order in order to investigate and protect the civil rights of AAPIs in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice.
Indian American student Arin Parsa’s Teens for Vaccines is one of 185 organizations that co-signed the letter.
Parsa, a gifted seventh grader and a Davidson Young Scholar, is the founder of Teens for Vaccines, a health education initiative that works alongside immunization coalitions and teens worldwide through various social media platforms. Having read stories of hundreds of teen victims of hate, protesting in frustration on social media platforms, especially on reddit.com, and Twitter, Parsa reached out to OCA.
Parsa stated in a press release that he is honored to “represent teen voices alongside other eminent organizations from various cultures and communities standing in solidarity against hate.”
He is now working with Maddie Schumacher, OCA’s senior policy and advocacy associate, to send out the message that school officials and training also need to be a part of the solution.
Parsa, the co-founder of teenopinions.org, a blog for teen voices, is using the platform to appeal to all communities to show solidarity and support in these difficult times, added the press release.
“It is my appeal to everyone out there, irrespective of the communities we belong to: Speak up in forums you are part of, acknowledge the rampant issue, and show support. Our joint voices matter in healing those impacted, in drowning out the hate, and in making authorities take swift action,” said Parsa.
