The Embassy of India in Washington, D.C., June 20 celebrated the seventh International Yoga Day at India House, using the theme “Yoga for Wellness,” according to an Embassy news release.
Welcoming the participants, Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu stressed yoga’s potential to provide both health and happiness by improving the physical and mental well-being of people, especially given the impact of the global pandemic.
The ambassador also noted that India and the United States have stood shoulder to shoulder with each other in fighting the pandemic.
As part of the celebrations, a common yoga protocol session was conducted, the news release noted.
The ambassador and Embassy officials participated in the session in person, while a large number of people across U.S. joined virtually through Zoom and the Embassy’s social media handles.
All five Consulates of India in the U.S. — New York, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta and San Francisco — are also holding various programs to mark IDY 2021, the release added.
In New York, the Consulate partnered with the Times Square Alliance to host celebrations at the iconic Times Square, attended by more than 3,000 people. In keeping with IDY 2021 theme, the event showcased holistic health.
"As we celebrate yoga at the iconic Times Square – at the crossroads of the world, let us remind ourselves of the truly global embrace of yoga. Yoga was born in India but is part of global heritage today. Yoga is about health, well-being and about living in harmony with nature. Yoga is a way of life and we must try to practice it in its entirety, for a peaceful society and for a greener planet," Consul General Randhir Jaiswal told ANI.
"It was an incredible experience leading yoga, pranayama and meditation at Times Square NYC. Seeing thousands of yogis experience stillness amidst the chaos of the city that never stops," Ruchika Lal, who participated in the event, said in the ANI report.
In keeping with this year's global theme – Yoga for Wellness – as coined by the United Nations, the event showcased holistic health, Ayurvedic and nature-based wellness products from Tribes India and other Indian companies, the ANI report added.
The day-long yoga celebration offered experienced yogis and first-timers alike the chance to bring a yoga mat to the iconic public space and participate in a free yoga class. The Consulate General handed a bag of products from TRIFED and some wellness products produced in India as well, the report said.
"I love to practice Yoga at Times Square every year on Solstice. I want to thank the Consulate for this gift," a participant told ANI.
In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said June 21 the world is realizing the benefits and the uniting potential of yoga. He tweeted: "Indian Missions across the world have marked #YogaDay with great enthusiasm."
In another local event, the Indian community in New Jersey led yoga celebrations at the Liberty State Park, the Embassy release continued.
In Chicago, the Consulate commemorated IDY 2021 in Grant Park in partnership with yoga organizations in the Midwest region, wherein there was enthusiastic participation in virtual and in person modes, the release said.
The American Academy of Yoga and Meditation, with the support of the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, is organizing International YogaCon USA 2021 with unprecedented response, the release adds.
The Consulate also held events in Florida and Puerto Rico to mark the IDY 2021.
The Consulate General of India at Houston held yoga events at Buffalo Bayou Park in Houston and in at River Walk in partnership with the City of San Antonio, the release adds.
In San Francisco, the Consulate is holding Yoga Day celebrations at Palace of Fine arts, besides distinguished speaker sessions by Vivekananda Yoga University in Los Angeles and a Yoga quiz on FM radio, it said.
Across the United States, celebrations are being held with the active participation and support of American people, including community organizations and Yoga enthusiasts, it said.
