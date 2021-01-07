The American Immigration Council, the National Immigration Law Center and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher recently filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s new rule that drastically increases fees across-the-board in immigration proceedings in which the government seeks to deport long-term residents and others in this country.
The new rule would immediately deny access to justice for economically disadvantaged individuals seeking a fair day in court, a release said.
The fee increase rule, scheduled to take effect Jan. 18, would apply when certain applications, appeals and motions are submitted to the nation’s immigration courts or the Board of Immigration Appeals—both of which are overseen by the Executive Office for Immigration Review, within the Department of Justice, the release added.
Under the new fee schedule, the cost to apply for cancellation of removal or suspension of deportation will more than triple, and fees for appeals and a number of motions to the Board of Immigration Appeals—the highest administrative body that interprets and applies immigration laws— will be nearly nine times higher than their present level.
In a departure from decades of law and policy, the new rule also seeks to require asylum seekers to pay an application fee that many will not be able to afford, it said.
Despite the impact the fee increases would have, EOIR gave the public only 30 days to provide comments on the proposed rule during the COVID-19 pandemic. If the fees go into effect as scheduled, they will come two days before the new administration comes into office, the group filing the lawsuit said.
The case was filed on behalf of immigrant community organizations Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc., Kids in Need of Defense, Community Legal Services in East Palo Alto and The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.
The lawsuit, Catholic Legal Immigration Network, et al., v. Executive Office for Immigration Review, et al., was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is pro bono co-counsel.
