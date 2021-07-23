The American Association of Physicians recently announced its latest group of AAP members, with a number of Indian Americans among the group.
Listed among the latest members were Chirag Parikh of Johns Hopkins University; Samir Parikh of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center; Sanjay Rajagopalan of University Hospitals, Case Western Reserve School of Medicine; Vasan Ramachandran of Boston University School of Medicine; Muneesh Tewari of the University of Michigan; and Ravindra Majeti of Stanford University.
The AAP is an honorary medical society founded in 1885 by Canadian physician Sir William Osler and six other distinguished physicians of his era for “the advancement of scientific and practical medicine,” the website said.
Election to the AAP is an honor extended to physicians with outstanding credentials in basic or translational biomedical research and is limited to 70 persons per year.
The AAP includes about 1,200 active members and 700 emeritus and honorary members. The great majority are U.S. citizens. However, other countries are also represented, it said.
The overarching goals of the AAP include the promotion of professional and social interaction among biomedical scientists, the dissemination of important information related to biomedical science and teaching, the recognition of outstanding, diverse physician-scientists through membership, and the establishment of role models to kindle new generations of high achievers in medicine and medical science.
The AAP annually honors selected scientists with the George M. Kober medal for outstanding contributions to medicine or medical science. In addition, the George M. Kober Lectureship is given every third year by an outstanding physician-scientist selected by the AAP Council. The AAP held its first meeting in 1886.
