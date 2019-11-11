With a massive Indian American community throughout the Garden State of New Jersey, several within the community were seeking seats for local posts throughout the state.
In Cranbury Township, Pramod Chivate won one of the three, three-year termed seats on the Board of Education. Chivate finished third of the three candidates, with 703 votes, behind Laura Hoffman (753) and Lindsay McDowell (731).
In Edison Township, Ajay Patil won one of the four, four-year termed seats on the Township Council. Patil received 7,055 votes, behind Joseph A. Coyle (7,487), Joyce Ship-Freeman (7,145) and Richard Brescher (7,107).
Ten candidates were vying for three Board of Education three-year termed seats in Edison. Shivi Prasad-Madhukar finished third with 3,358 votes. Xiaoham Peng (3,827) and Carol Bodofsky (3,592) were the other two winners. Sparshil Patel (2,873) and Tahira Masood (2,861) were short in their support.
In Old Bridge, Theresa Burns, Jill Cali and Salvatore Giordano won the three seats for the Board of Education, leaving hopeful Jayshri Vyas on the outside looking in with 1,857 votes, enough for seventh place.
Suhas Sheth was up for a Board of Education seat in Piscataway, but finished with 2,667 votes, coming in sixth in the seven-candidate race. Brenda Smith, Calvin Laughlin and Ralph Johnson emerged as the winners.
In South Brunswick, Joyce Mehta and her 3,794 votes were good enough for one of the three seats available on the Board of Education. Joseph Scaletti (3,914) and Ray Kuehner (3,658) were the other winners.
And in Woodbridge, Akshar Sidana was among the three winners for the three, three-year termed seats on the Board of Education. Sidana received 6,303 votes, behind first-place Joseph Velez (7,226) and Jonathan Triebwasser (6,932).
The results for one statewide race, the 33rd State Assembly seats, trickled in late, with Indian American Democratic incumbent Raj Mukherji, as well as fellow Democratic incumbent Annette Chaparro, winning reelection. The duo topped Holly Lucyk and Fabian Rohena. Mukherji, a former deputy mayor in Jersey City, has held the state Assembly post since being elected in 2013.
