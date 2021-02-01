Forbes recently unveiled its “30 Under 30” lists, with several Indian American entrepreneurs being honored in the Retail and e-Commerce category.
Among the honorees were Sib Mahapatra, Nathan Kondamuri, Chai Mishra, Rohan Shah, and twins Vijay Jeyapalan and Vino Jeyapalan.
Mahapatra, 29, is the co-founder of Branch, which he founded with fellow honoree Verity Sylvester. These friends started Branch Furniture in 2018 to offer high-quality, affordable office furniture to start-ups ready to graduate from WeWork, the Forbes profile notes.
They had just closed their first seven-figure deal—installation of 900 workstations for TouchBistro in Toronto—when the pandemic hit.
As offices emptied, they rushed to cater to the work-from-home set, convincing Facebook, Shopify, Salesforce and hundreds of other companies to offer a special employee discount, it said.
Sales were projected to hit $6 million in 2020, up from nearly $1 million in 2019. Branch has raised $3.9 million from RRE, Nine Four Ventures, Alate Partners and others, according to the profile.
The 26-year-old Kondamuri, along with 26-year-old Sophia Edelstein, were honored for co-founding Pair Eyewear.
The pair were seniors at Stanford when Kondamuri's younger brother got his first pair of glasses. The process hadn't changed much over the years – there were still only a handful of expensive options that ran upwards of $200, the profile notes.
In 2017, they launched Pair Eyewear to make wearing glasses fun and unintimidating for kids and affordable for parents. After interviewing 400 families and partnering with Warby Parker's former head of product, they introduced a line of glasses starting at $60, plus customizable, rotating frames that could be changed in seconds starting at $25, it said.
The average customer owns one pair of glasses and five frames. Since appearing on Shark Tank in 2020, the cofounders have inked licensing partnerships with Harry Potter, Marvel and NBALab.
They recently brought manufacturing in-house, allowing them to churn out limited-edition frames in just two weeks. The company has raised $4.5 million in funding from Norwest Venture Partners, Precursor Ventures, Bolt, Alpaca VC and others. It is projecting revenue of $3.1 million in 2020 and $20 million in 2021, the profile said.
Mishra founded Move in 2017 to let people order their groceries directly from the source. He has collaborated with over 60 Michelin-star chefs, celebrity bakers, creameries, farms and ranches to develop new products.
Customers receive the products directly, and know exactly who the supplier is and how much money they made. Move has 5,000 members who pay $95 a year for the service, plus a waiting list of 135,000 people, the profile said.
It projects sales of $2.7 million in 2020, and has raised $3.5 million from Y Combinator, the Dorm Room Fund, the San Francisco 49ers, Joe Montana and others, it said.
Shah, 28, co-founded Extend. Shah and his cofounders are taking on part of the shopping experience stuck in the dark ages: product warranties.
They launched Extend in 2019 to make it easier for merchants to offer extended warranties and protection plans online, and have signed on 100-plus customers like Peloton, iRobot, Logitech, Harman and Advance Auto Parts, the profile said.
Consumers can easily file their claim online and get it approved in seconds. Extend makes a cut on each warranty sale and has raised $56 million in funding from PayPal Ventures, Meritech Capital, Pritzker Group Ventures and others, it said.
The 29-year-old Jeyapalan twins are former Facebook employees and went on to co-found Kabo, Canada's largest direct-to-consumer fresh dog food brand.
Customers complete a simple survey—which asks about their pet's age, breed and activity level—to come up with a personalized, nutritious meal plan made from locally-sourced ingredients like chicken, sweet potatoes, green peas and apples, the profile notes.
Its customers spend about $90 a month, which should drive revenue of $3 million in 2020. Kabo has raised $4 million in funding as it aims to expand beyond its own line of pet food into the pet health space, using its data to partner with insurers and vets, it said.
The 10th Annual Forbes “30 Under 30” featured 600 young entrepreneurs, activists, scientists and entertainers.
