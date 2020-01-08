Schwarzman Scholars, one of the world’s most prestigious graduate fellowships, located at Schwarzman College at Tsinghua University in Beijing, Dec. 4 announced its fifth annual class.
A total of 145 Schwarzman Scholars were selected from more than 4,700 applicants and include students from 41 countries and 108 universities, a news release said.
The Class of 2021 will enroll in August 2020.
These future leaders will join a global network of scholars who have committed themselves to being a force for change, regardless of where their personal or professional passions take them, the release said
“I am inspired by these remarkable, accomplished and dynamic young individuals who will be joining Schwarzman Scholars at a time when its mission is more important than ever. I am excited to see how they contribute to both the Schwarzman College and greater Tsinghua University communities, and ultimately how they will apply themselves as people of consequence in their generation,” said Stephen A. Schwarzman, founding trustee of Schwarzman Scholars.
Among the scholars named were Anirudh Suresh of Harvard University; Lakshmi Prakash of Stanford University; Bangladeshi American Malik Abdul Majeed of the University of Pennsylvania; Ravi Veriah Jacques of Stanford University; Saara Kumar of Cornell University; Suman Kumar of the University of Rochester; and Tanveer Singh of Columbia University.
Additionally, Debpriya Das of the University of Melbourne; Gulmina Khattak of the National University of Singapore and the University of Oxford; Hatim Hussain of the Gujarat National Law University in India; Matthew Ryan Raja Kumar of the University of Cambridge; Midia Sikh Hassan of the University of Ottawa; Pratima Garg of the Lady Shriram College for Women; Shreya Nayak of the University of Toronto; and Sumati Joshi of the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies University were also named scholars.
“Each one of these scholars has demonstrated excellence in their chosen field of study. We look forward to welcoming this incredible group to Schwarzman College, where I have no doubt they will impress us all with their intellectual and leadership abilities,” said Professor Xue Lan, dean of Schwarzman College at Tsinghua University.
The 145 Scholars were selected through a rigorous and thorough application process designed to identify academic ability, as well as leadership potential and strength of character. More than 400 candidates were invited to interview in Beijing, London, New York or Bangkok, where they went before panels comprised of CEOs, government officials, university presidents, journalists, and non-profit executives, among others.
Once admitted, Schwarzman Scholars pursue a Master’s degree in Global Affairs with a core curriculum that is focused on three pillars: China, global affairs, and leadership. The curriculum was designed by talented academics from some of the world’s most prestigious universities, including Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Princeton, Oxford and Tsinghua. Each year, the academic program is evaluated and refined to ensure alignment with current and future geopolitical priorities and challenges.
Scholars also have the opportunity to take elective courses from a variety of disciplines at Schwarzman College, as well as from other departments at Tsinghua University. Scholars are taught by a cadre of leading international faculty, with frequent guest lectures from prominent global thought leaders.
Beyond the classroom, Scholars gain exceptional exposure to China and access to important relationships through internships, mentors, high-profile speakers, and opportunities to travel throughout China.
Scholars are also provided with a range of career development resources to help them to make the most of their time in Beijing and position them for success upon graduation.
This unique combination of coursework, cultural immersion, and personal and professional development opportunities equip students with a first-hand and well-rounded understanding of China’s changing role in the world, critically important to leadership in any field in the 21st Century, it said.
