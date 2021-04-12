The National Minority Quality Forum last month announced its sixth annual 40 Under 40 Leaders in Minority Health for 2021, with a number of Indian American and South Asian American leaders among the group.
“I am honored to welcome our 6th class of 40 Under 40 honorees,” Dr. Gary A. Puckrein, president and CEO of NMQF, said in a statement. “When I founded this organization nearly 25 years ago, I never imagined I would have the opportunity to work with and learn from these young leaders that have been on the front lines, doing the work, keeping us educated, safe and healthy during this coronavirus pandemic,” Puckrein added.
Among the leaders selected were Angel Desai of U.C. Davis; Vishalli Loomba of the U.C. San Francisco School of Medicine and U.C. Berkeley School of Public Health; Junaid Nabi of Harvard Business School; Sudhakar V. Nuti of Massachusetts General Hospital; Sangita Pudasainee-Kapri of Rutgers University; Megha Ramaswamy of the University of Kansas School of Medicine; Anita Ravi of PurpLE Health Foundation; and Megan L. Srinivas of the University of North Carolina Institute for Global Health and Infectious Disease.
Annually, since 2016, NMQF has selected 40 minority health leaders under the age of 40 who have been leading the charge to better patient outcomes and building sustainable healthy communities. These leaders are clinicians, patient advocates, researchers and policy makers. Despite the unexpected trials in health care in 2021, these 40 leaders persevered in strengthening their communities and reducing health disparities, the release said.
“Health disparities have never been more apparent than during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is why I am so excited to announce the 2021 class of 40 Under 40 Leaders in Minority Health,” Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust chair Rep. Robin Kelly said in a statement. “Through research and creative ideas, these young leaders are working to eliminate health inequities and improve health outcomes across the country.”
The 40 Under 40 winners will receive their awards during the 2021 NMQF Leadership Summit on Health Disparities and Spring Health Braintrust Virtual Summit April 26 to 27.
