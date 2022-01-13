The National Endowment for the Humanities Jan. 11 announced $24.7 million in grants for 208 humanities projects across the country, including several Indian American-led research studies.
“These NEH grants will support educators and scholars in enriching our understanding of the past and enable cultural institutions from across the country to expand their offerings, resources, and public programming, both in person and online,” said NEH Acting Chair Adam Wolfson in a press release. “We look forward to the many new insights and discoveries that these 208 exemplary projects will make possible.”
The Indian American-related projects receiving NEH grants are:
*President and Fellows of Harvard College: $348,340 [Preservation Education and Training]
Project Director: Narayan Khandekar
Project Title: Pre-Program Conservation Junior Fellowship
Project Description: A continuing education and training program to prepare three postbaccalaureate students, one fellow per year for three years, for application to graduate training programs in conservation of cultural heritage. Selected students, as junior fellows, would pursue required coursework and work closely with the faculty and collections of the Harvard Art Museums.
*Manu Chander: $60,000 [Awards for Faculty] Rutgers University, Newark
Project Title: The Complete Works of Egbert Martin Project Description: Writing and revision for an edition of the collected works of Guyanese belletrist Egbert Martin (c. 1861–1890).
*Tejaswini Ganti: $60,000 [Fellowships] New York University Project Title: Thinking in English, Speaking in Hindi: Translation, Creativity, and Indian Media Worlds
Project Description: Research and writing of a book on the role of translation in global media.
*Riya Das: $60,000 [Awards for Faculty] Prairie View A & M University
Project Title: Women at Odds: Indifference, Antagonism, and Progress in Late Victorian Literature
Project Description: Research and writing leading to a book reassessing female solidarity in the Victorian novel.
