NORWALK, Calif. — In keeping with the Government of India marking the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as “India Unity Day” or “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas,” over 250 people gathered at the Sanatan Dharma Temple Oct. 31 to commemorate the occasion.
A majestic life-size picture of the Indian leader in the hall set the patriotic tone of the evening. There was also a display of photos of Sardar Patel, which nicely conveyed the role he played in the building of the nation. The event was held at the behest of the Indian American Community of Southern California, Joy of Sharing, Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America–LA and other organizations.
After event chairman B.U. Patel, co-chairman Avadhesh Agarwal,Vilas Jadhav, Keshavlal Patel and Virendra Shah lit the inaugural lamp, the stage was set for a slew of speakers to express their views of the leader. Sardar Patel, who served as the first deputy prime minister of India, from August 1947 to1950, was remembered for his role in the struggle for India’s independence, and his commitment to national integration, which had earned him the title of ‘Iron man of India.’ Sardar Patel had said: “Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power.”
Vilas Jadhav read a message sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I am pleased to learn that LA is celebrating ‘India Unity Day.’ It is an identity of our nation. His birth anniversary is a driving force for ‘Ek Bharat’. Best wishes to strengthen the bond,” he wrote.
Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani, in a video message, remarked how proud he was that people in Los Angeles were honoring the great patriot. His son, Rishab Rupani, who was present on the occasion, spoke fervently about how well Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were cleaning up the political mistakes of the past. Keshavlal Patel, president of VHPA Los Angeles, said, “We are grateful to Modiji, who, after 64 years, has taken up the job from where Sardar Patel left.”
Dr. Amrit Nehru mentioned that Modi had changed our perspective of how we view Kashmir now. Dr. Prakash Narain, former mayor of Cypress, remarked, “When we were growing up in India, the legacies of other leaders were promoted more, and it all was changed in 2014 by Modiji.”
Other speakers talked about action that was needed. B.U. Patel urged more work be done to bring about true unity in diversity. Ritesh Tandon, an Indian American tech entrepreneur from the Bay area, said, “We need to unite and make our voice reach Washington, D.C.” Hark Vasa said work should and would be done to increase interest in India in high schools in the U.S. Ruhi Hak spoke of providing support for children fighting cancer in India.
Other than speeches there was a short skit stage by Subhash Bhatt, melodious songs by Suresh Tolia and Poonam Pantsachiv, and karaoke organized by Amrit Bhandari. Dr. Sinduri Jayasinghe, director of Savitri Arts Academy, had her students perform the “Ganesh Vandana” in Bharata Natyam style.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.