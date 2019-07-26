The Indian American Impact Fund July 26 announced a handful of new endorsements for several candidates vying for positions across the country.
The candidates come from California, Louisiana, Texas and Virginia, including Manohar Raju, Ravi Sangisetty, Sri Preston Kulkarni, Dr. Pritesh Gandhi and Raj Salhotra.
Raju, who is seeking a seat as San Francisco, California’s Public Defender, was appointed in March 2019, becoming the first Indian American to head San Francisco’s Public Defender’s office. He will be running as the appointed incumbent. (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2TB5W7p)
Sangisetty, vying for a seat as a Louisiana State Representative in District 98, is an attorney who was recently appointed by Governor Edwards to represent Louisiana in its lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors. He also ran for Congress in 2010.
Kulkarni is making a second bid for the 22nd Congressional District in Texas. During his first bid for Congress in 2018, Kulkarni came within five points of unseating the Republican incumbent. (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Y4bj17) Kulkarni is a former foreign service officer and TX-22 is a majority-minority district that includes Sugar Land, home to a large Indian American community.
Gandhi, running for Congress in Texas’ 10th Congressional District, is a pediatrician who currently serves uninsured and low-income residents and is a clinical assistant professor at the University of Texas’ Dell Medical School.
Salhotra is running for an at-large council seat in Houston, Texas. Salhotra is the 28-year-old president of SWAG To College, an educational non-profit. He will have the opportunity to represent more than two million Houston residents as an at-large councilmember.
“These candidates will help reclaim America, not for what it was, but for what it can be—a nation that promises freedom, equality, and prosperity for all of its residents,” said Deepak Raj, co-founder of Impact and chair of the Impact Fund.
“From coast to coast, Indian Americans are stepping up to run for office and serve their fellow Americans. They represent the breadth and depth of talent in our community and we look forward to helping them win in their upcoming elections,” added Raj Goyle, co-founder of Impact and a former member of the Kansas House of Representatives.
The new endorsements come on the heels of the Impact Fund already announcing endorsements for Dr. Ghazala Hashmi for the Virginia State Senate 10th District seat and Suhas Subramanyam in the Virginia House of Delegates District 87 seat in their successful primary bids, it said in a statement.
“Impact Fund is proud to endorse both for this November’s general election where they are poised to become the first Indian Americans to serve in the Virginia General Assembly,” it said in the release.
