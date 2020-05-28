The Donald A. Strauss Public Service Scholarship Foundation May 11 honored 14 California college sophomores and juniors, including numerous Indian Americans, as its latest scholarship class.
Among the Strauss Scholars are Karishma Muthukumar U.C. Irvine; Samhita Kadiyala of Scripps College; Ruhi Kanwar of Stanford University; Harjeet Mann of U.C. Davis; Sukhdev Mann of U.C. Davis; and Krishna Shah of UCLA.
The foundation was established as a memorial to the late Don Strauss of Newport Beach and is now designed to award $15,000 scholarships to as many as 15 California college sophomores and juniors annually, according to a news release.
The Strauss scholarships fund public-service projects that the students have proposed and will carry out during their junior or senior year, it said.
Muthukumar, of Cerritos, will implement The Patient Project, an organization dedicated to alleviating anxiety and promoting community in wait-time situations, such as hospital waiting rooms.
She founded the campus organization at U.C. Irvine with a scholarship fund and aims to expand the innovative project regionally with support from the Strauss Foundation.
Kadiyala was named for her project, Back to Business: An Entrepreneurship Program for Opportunity Youth in California's Inland Valley.
The Back to Business program will be a year-long entrepreneurship program for opportunity youth including foster youth who live in Southern California’s Inland Empire. B2B will be hosted at the B.L.O.C.K., a drop-in space for primarily low-income youth that is run by ReachOut, an Upland-based non-profit.
Kanwar was selected for the project, MustEducate in Reproductive Health: Providing Access to Sanitary Pads & Public Health Education in India.
In India, conservative views towards gender-related rights and freedoms breeds extreme stigmas towards reproductive health, especially in villages. Accessibility and availability of proper menstrual care is a widespread issue.
In 2015, Kanwar founded the nonprofit MustEducate, an organization that has built seven libraries within Bangalore, India, with the mission to provide educational resources to underprivileged communities in India.
Harjeet Mann and Sukhdev Mann were named for their project, Mobilizing the Delhi Population in Healthcare.
Delhi is currently home to over 30 million people, with over 3.9 million living in underserved neighborhoods in the outskirts of the city. There is a substantial gap between the poor and wealthy populations regarding knowledge and available resources for healthcare and disease prevention with most health services providing inadequate care to these areas.
Furthermore, India is ranked first with the greatest portion of anemic people globally at 39.86 percent of the population suffering from an iron deficiency. Her project wants to provide this population healthcare sources in the form of mobile clinics and health education.
Partnering with Nishkam Sikh Welfare Council, an NGO based in India, its mobile clinics will be carried out by NSWC health professionals and provide fee health equipment for patients to monitor and control their own levels at home.
Shah was named for her project, Battling Period Poverty in Kenya.
Period Poverty is a major problem for girls and women from less privileged backgrounds living in Kenya. The lack of sanitary pads leads to girls missing school, and UTIs due to poor hygiene.
This project aims to introduce a wider financially stable population to reusable sanitary pads as an environmental and financially sustainable alternative; provide women and girls from low income backgrounds with reusable sanitary pads to improve school and work attendance and decrease sex for pads; and educate families, teachers and all students on women hygiene and sanitation at schools in rural areas and slums.
Don Strauss demonstrated a strong, life-long commitment to public service and education, reflected by his serving 10 years on the Newport-Mesa Unified School District Board, and 12 years on the Newport Beach City Council, including one as mayor, the foundation notes.
He also founded summer internships in Washington, D.C., for students at Cornell University, Stanford University, the University of Rhode Island, the California Institute of Technology and Harvey Mudd College, and he endowed scholarships at Stanford, U.C. Irvine and Harvey Mudd.
He died in 1995 at the age of 79.
Strauss’ widow, Dorothy M.R. Strauss, established the foundation in January 1997 as a “tribute to the vision, ideals and leadership of Donald A. Strauss.”
This represents the Foundation’s 24th group of recipients. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than 300 scholarships, and like their counterparts in the past, all of these new recipients have extensive records of community and public service, as well as a demonstrated desire to “make a difference,” the foundation said.
