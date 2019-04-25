National Geographic recently announced the 2019 National Geographic GeoBee state champions as well as the GeoChallenge regional winners, who include several Indian American students.
The state GeoBee and regional GeoChallenge competitions took place March 29, with the winners advancing to the national competitions May 19 through My 22 at the National Geographic headquarters in Washington, D.C.
More than 4,600 students competed across the United States and territories in National Geographic GeoBee state competitions.
Among the state champions were Krish Nathan, a fourth grader at Deer Valley Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama; Mountain House, California-based Peter Hansen Elementary School sixth grader Jishnu Nayak; and Arjun Patel, a fifth grader at St. Albans School in Washington, D.C.
Also victorious in their respective states were Kaylan Patel, a seventh grader at Windermere Preparatory School in Florida; fourth grader at Brookwood Elementary School in Cumming, Georgia, Anish Raja; seventh grader Omkar Gadewar, of Madison Junior High School in Naperville, Illinois; and Karthik Varigonda, a seventh grade student at Columbia, Indiana-based Central Middle School.
Maryland eighth grader at Ellicott Mills Middle School Rishi Kumar; Atreya Mallanna, a sixth grader at William Diamond Middle School of Lexington, Massachusetts; Aarush Tutiki, a fifth grade student at Wass Elementary School in Troy, Michigan; and Adhithyra Anandaraj, an eighth grader at Blaine, Minnesota-based Roosevelt Middle School were among other state champs.
Sixth grader Advait Singh won in Nebraska; Lakshay Avi Sood, an eighth grader, won in New Mexico; Vaibhav Hariram, a sixth grader, won in North Carolina; Ohio fifth grader Satvik Pochiraju advanced to the national competition; Aditya Narayanan, a seventh grader in Tennessee, was also a state winner; and Nihar Janga of Texas; Vegarandhura Tariyal of Charlotte Central School in Vermont; Anish Susarla of Virginia; and Adhav Ravikumar of Wisconsin were the other state champions, advancing to the national round of the competition.
Each GeoBee State Champion received a medal, $1,000 in cash and other prizes, plus a trip to Washington, D.C., to represent their state in the National Championship.
Students who came in second and third place received cash awards of $300 and $100, respectively, according to the NatGeo news release.
Additionally, National Geographic announced that, for the first time this year, 180 student teams participated in 16 regional National Geographic GeoChallenge competitions.
Among the winners was a team that included Rishab Prabhu, from Kehoe-France School in Metairie, Louisiana, which emerged from the Mississippi Regional. No other regional winning teams included any Indian American students.
The team that placed first at each project-based GeoChallenge regional competition received a $1,000 cash prize and support for the team members and coach to travel to the national competition in Washington, D.C.
The second- and third-place teams received $300 and $100, respectively, offered to the team’s school/organization or as a donation to a charitable organization related to their GeoChallenge project submission, the release added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.