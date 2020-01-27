Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Society for Science & the Public Jan. 21 announced 40 finalists in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2020, which included a number of Indian American high school students.
The Science Talent Search is considered among the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competitions for high school seniors, with alumni having gone on to have world-changing careers in STEM fields and earn some of the most esteemed academic honors, including the Nobel Prize, the Fields Medal, the National Medal of Science, the MacArthur Fellowship and even an Academy Award, according to the society’s news release.
Among the 2020 finalists were Jagdeep Bhatia, Amogh Bhatnagar, Ankush Dhawan, Ankit Gupta, Raina Jain, Anushka Jetly, Nithin Kavi and Rohan Wagh.
“This year’s finalists are part of the next generation of brilliant minds who – through the pursuit of science and innovation – can address many of society’s most urgent challenges and help improve our world,” said George D. Yancopoulos, co-founder, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron and a Science Talent Search top winner (1976).
“These students are joining a community of highly talented STS alumni who have gone on to make incredible contributions to their chosen fields and our society. If one, two or even a handful of these impressive young scholars make discoveries that impact our world, that could make all the difference.”
Bhatia, 17, of Watchung Hills Regional High School in Warren, New Jersey, was chosen for the project, “Simple and Fast Algorithms for Interactive Machine Learning with Random Counter-Examples.”
Bhatnagar, 18, of University School of Milwaukee in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was named a finalist for the project, “Methodology Demonstration of a Cost Effective Comparison of Procedures Using Open and Laparoscopic Appendectomy: Total Charges vs Hospital Stay.”
Dhawan, 18, of Signature School in Evansville, Indiana, was elevated to a finalist for the project, “An Improved Method for Trace Level Arsenic Quantification in Water.”
Gupta, 17, of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia, was a finalist for the project, “StrokeSave: A Novel, High-Performance Mobile Application for Stroke Diagnosis using Deep Learning and Computer Vision.”
Jain, 17, of Greenwich High School in Greenwich, Connecticut, was chosen as a finalist for the project, “Control of Varroa destructor Infestation with a Dual-Function Thymol-Emitting Honey Bee Hive Entranceway.”
Jetly, 17, of Friendswood High School in Friendswood, Texas, was chosen for the project, “An Affordable, Machine Learning-Aided Otologic Diagnostic Suite for Automatic Detection of Middle Ear Abnormalities.”
Kavi, 18, of Acton-Boxborough Regional High School in Acton, Massachusetts, was named a finalist for the project, “Cutting and Gluing Surfaces.”
And Wagh, 17, of Sunset High School in Portland, Oregon, was named a finalist for the project, “Designing a Microbial Fuel Cell Based In-Situ Soil Conductivity Monitoring System for Precision Agriculture and Water Management.”
The 2020 finalists were selected from 1,993 highly qualified entrants, all of whom completed an original research project and extensive application process. Earlier this month, the Society and Regeneron named the top 300 scholars (see previous article here: https://bit.ly/30OTyAT).
The finalists were selected based on their projects’ scientific rigor and their potential to become world-changing scientists and leaders, the release said.
“The Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists are the stewards of our future,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of Society for Science & the Public, publisher of Science News and 1985 Science Talent Search alum. “These finalists are the top young scientists of our country today and they give me great hope for what lies ahead.”
The finalists’ projects span a diversity of STEM-related topics including targeting cancer via signaling pathways, developing a mobile application for stroke diagnosis using deep learning and computer vision and identifying an improved method for trace level arsenic quantification in water, the society added.
All 40 finalists will travel to Washington, D.C., from March 5 through March 11 where they will undergo a rigorous judging process and compete for more than $1.8 million in awards.
They will also have an opportunity to interact with leading scientists, meet with members of Congress and display their projects to the public on March 8.
The finalists are each awarded at least $25,000, and the top 10 awards range from $40,000 to $250,000.
The top 10 Regeneron Science Talent Search 2020 winners will be announced at a gala at the National Building Museum on March 10.
In total, more than $3 million in awards will be distributed throughout the Regeneron Science Talent Search, which includes the awards to finalists as well as the $2,000 provided to each of the top 300 scholars and their schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.