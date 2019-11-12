A plethora of Indian Americans were on the ballot in many cities throughout Washington state Nov. 5, vying to win seats to have their voices heard by the community.
In King County, James Jeyaraj was up for the Position No. 3 seat for the Auburn City Council. Jeyaraj earned 53.4 percent of the vote in claiming victory over Ken Pearson, who tallied 46.6 percent.
Kent City Council candidate Hira Singh Bhullar was hoping to win the Position 3 seat in that city. Bhullar earned 45.6 percent of the vote against incumbent Les Thomas. However, Thomas had enough support to earn reelection, with his 54.4 percent of the vote.
Also in the Kent Council race was Mizan Rahman, seeking the Position No. 5 seat. In running for the seat, Rahman earned 32.8 percent of the vote, losing in a landslide to incumbent Bill Boyce, who earned 67.2 percent of the vote.
In Medina, Harini Gokul was seeking the Position 2 seat in the council. Gokul tallied just over 60 percent of the vote in winning the seat over Mehrdad Naeini, who received 39.7 percent of the vote.
Varisha M. Khan was hoping to become a councilmember in Redmond, seeking the Position 1 seat. In a close election, Khan received 45.5 percent of the vote, but it wasn’t enough to oust incumbent Hank Myers, who received 54.5 percent of the vote.
Rituja Indapure ran for the Sammamish Council seat in Position 6. Up against Ken Gamblin, Indapure received 35.3 percent of the vote, nearly 30 points behind Gamblin, who received 64.7 percent of the vote, in winning the seat.
Sima Sarrafan was running for the Bellevue School District 405 District 1 Director seat, winning the seat by way of running unopposed.
Minal Kode Ghassemieh sought the District 3 Director seat of the Issaquah School District 411. She received about 34 percent of the vote, over 30 points shy of Harlan Gallinger, who won 65.36 percent of the vote.
Ram Dutt Vedullapalli was hoping to become the District 5 Director of the Snoqualmie Valley School District 410. Running unopposed, Vedullapalli won the seat.
Meanwhile, Ryika Hooshangi was seeking support to become the Sammamish Plateau Water & Sewer Position 2 commissioner. Hooshangi ran unopposed, claiming the seat.
In Snohomish County, Jenna Nand was running for the Edmonds City Council Position 4 seat. Incumbent Diane Buckshnis won 61.9 percent of the vote, winning the seat over Nand, who received 38.1 percent.
Riaz Khan is in the running for the Mukilteo Council Position 5 seat. Khan was leading 50.2 percent to 49.4 percent at time of press.
Jamyang Dorjee Nhangkar was up for the Everett School District 1 Director post, falling to Andrew Nichols, 51 percent to 48.3 percent.
As reported in a previous India-West article, Kshama Sawant had run for the District 3 seat of Seattle’s City Council, but fell short in her quest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.