A handful of India-based students were named among the 68 international recipients outside of the U.S. named by the Rhodes Trust to its Class of 2020 Rhodes Scholars.
The five Indian students joined four Indian American students (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/3bAWMfq) and the 93 others who will arrive at Rhodes House at the University of Oxford in fall 2020, according to a Rhodes Trust news release.
The 102 Scholars were selected over the past weeks from all corners of the world, making this the largest class of scholars in the history of the Rhodes Scholarships, the release said.
Among the Indian students named as 2020 Scholars were Anish Gawande, Hatim Hussain, Namrata Ramesh, Azania Patel and Olana Peters.
Gawande, of Mumbai, graduated with a B.A. in comparative literature and society from Columbia University in 2018, focusing on the intersection of law, literature and politics in South Asia and Francophone West Africa.
He currently serves as the director of the Dara Shikoh Fellowship, an interdisciplinary arts residency based in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
Invested in electoral politics, Gawande advised candidates for the 2019 Indian parliamentary elections, and created Pink List India, the country’s first archive of queer-friendly politicians, according to his bio.
Hussain, of Nagpur, completes his integrated B.Com. LL.B. (Hons.) in May 2020 from Gujarat National Law University.
His research focuses on regulatory innovation. He works as a research assistant with the University of Cambridge, where he has authored multiple influential studies and has also pioneered a couple of government-funded startups during his undergraduate studies.
Patel, of Mumbai, is a student of literature and sociology at the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies.
She has also been involved with organizations addressing gendered concerns in the growing slam poetry and stand-up comedy circuits of the city.
Her research interests lie at the intersection of fact and narrative and her undergraduate thesis looks at how changes in Mumbai’s housing landscape lead to the creation of urban legends and paranormal narratives, according to her bio.
Patel’s key concerns surround the questions of self, othering and how stories become a tool for identity assertion.
Peters, of Kolkata, studies history at St. Stephen’s College in Delhi. She grew interested in questions of history and violence when she interviewed survivors of the 1947 Partition of India, as part of a project with the Harvard South Asia Institute, her bio said.
To explore further, she pursued an online course offered by Harvard titled ‘Religion, Conflict and Peace,’ and interned with the Centre for Equity Studies, Delhi.
Ramesh, who currently resides in Berkeley, California, is a senior at U.C. Berkeley, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in physics.
Her senior thesis, supervised by Professor Naomi Ginsberg, involves understanding the dynamics of self-assembly of gold nanocrystal superlattices using optical and x-ray scattering techniques, her bio said.
She has also worked on studying the trajectories of electrons in manganese doped halide perovskites using Monte Carlo simulations.
Also named scholars outside the U.S. and India included Nina Acharya of Ottawa, Canada, who is a medical student at McMaster University; Bangladeshi-born Siddartha Datta, of Hong Kong, who earned his undergraduate at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Manpreet Deal, of Vancouver, Canada, who is in her final year at the University of Calgary; Lisha Jeena of Durban, South Africa, who is completing her internship as a medical doctor at Livingstone Hospital Complex in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape; Summiya Najam of Pakistan, who is studying at Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts; Sai Rajagopal of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, who is a student at Harvard University; and Varun Shankar of Bath, U.K., who is a student at the University of Bath.
The Rhodes Scholarship is the world’s preeminent and oldest graduate fellowship, based at the University of Oxford since 1903.
