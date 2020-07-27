Three trade associations and two tech companies jointly filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security July 21, declaring that President Donald Trump’s new ban on H-1B and other non-immigrant workers is illegal.
“The proclamation — which will last at least six months, if not longer, and which is expressly intended to bar hundreds of thousands of workers from entering the country — is inflicting severe economic harm on a wide range of American businesses across all economic sectors. The proclamation is unlawful,” stated the plaintiffs in their lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, California. Plaintiffs include the National Association of Manufacturers, the U.S Chamber of Commerce, the National Retail Federation, Technet, and Intrax.
Citing the stark rise in unemployment levels amid the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump June 22 evening signed a proclamation temporarily banning foreign workers from entering the U.S. Categories included in the ban are H-1B visa workers and their H-4 visa spouses, H-2B visas for non-agricultural workers; J visas for student exchange programs; and L visas for intra-company transfers.
In issuing the proclamation, Trump said he wanted to protect American workers from foreign workers who would be competing with them for jobs. But a study by the non-partisan National Foundation for American Policy showed that the COVID pandemic has had scant effect on unemployment levels in the tech industry. In fact, unemployment levels went down in computer-related occupations from 3 percent in January to 2.5 percent in May. Unemployment rates across all sectors is currently a staggering 11 percent.
Trump’s proclamation took effect June 24 and is expected to stay in effect until at least Dec. 31. The order affects workers currently outside the U.S., but does not affect those who are in the U.S. and employed.
The lawsuit asks for temporary relief which would ban the proclamation from immediate implementation.
The White House had not responded to the lawsuit as of press time July 23.
In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs stated: “The United States economy has long been the envy of the world, and American innovation is the engine of this success. By developing groundbreaking new products and services, American businesses stand at the vanguard of virtually every industry, supplying infrastructure, goods, and know-how to the global marketplace.”
“American innovation rests on having the best and brightest working here. Over the past century, the United States has benefited immensely from courageous individuals who have left their homes, accepting an invitation to travel to America for temporary work. Some of these individuals later make America their permanent home, often advancing to leadership positions in their companies,” said the plaintiffs, noting that 101 of Fortune 500 companies were founded by immigrants.
“Attracting these high-skilled individuals to America is net-positive for the employment of American citizens,” stated the plaintiffs.
“Our lawsuit seeks to overturn these sweeping and unlawful immigration restrictions that are an unequivocal ‘not welcome’ sign to the engineers, executives, IT experts, doctors, nurses and other critical workers who help drive the American economy,” said U.S. Chamber CEO Thomas J. Donohue in a press statement. “Left in place, these restrictions will push investment abroad, inhibit economic growth and reduce job creation.”
NAM senior vice president and general counsel Linda Kelly said in a press statement: “Our industry should be laser-focused on leading our recovery and renewal, but these visa restrictions will hand other countries a competitive advantage because they will drive talented individuals away from the United States.”
“These restrictions could harm every corner of our economy,” she said.
J-1 cultural exchange programs contribute more than $1.4 billion to the American economy each year, said Intrax president Marcie Schneider.
“Further restricting high-skilled foreign workers will only hurt our ability to recover from an historic economic downturn,” said Jim Wunderman, president and CEO of the Bay Area Council. “Closing the pipeline of high-skilled foreign talent will have a particularly devastating impact on our innovation economy. More than half of all billion-dollar startups in the U.S., including companies like Uber, Tesla and Slack, have at least one immigrant founder, have created an average of 1,200 jobs per company and have tallied a collective value of $248 billion."
“Reducing skilled immigration both makes our companies less competitive and increases the likelihood that if the right skills can’t be found locally their jobs will move to countries such as Canada that actively welcome educated immigrants. Rather than limiting these drivers of economic opportunity, innovation and productivity, we should be doing exactly the opposite – expanding and accelerating the allowance of visas to get our economy back to full throttle," said Wunderman.
The Bay Area Council is not a participant in the lawsuit.
