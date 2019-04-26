A number of South Asian Americans have thrown their names into the race to replace Delegate John Bell in Virginia’s 87th House District.
Among the candidates running to replace Bell are Indian Americans Akshay Bhamidipati and Suhas Subramanyam, and Pakistani American Hassan Ahmad.
Ahmad is an immigration attorney living in Sterling who selected the second anniversary of President Trump’s travel ban targeting Muslim countries to formally announce intent to seek the Democratic nomination, according to a Loudoun Now report.
Bhamidipati and Subramanyam had previously entered into the race to replace Bell, who announced last year he planned to leave the seat and to instead campaign for the 13th Senate District, where incumbent Richard H. Black is stepping down at the end of his term, Dec. 31. Bell has held the seat for two terms, since 2016, according to the report.
On the Republican side, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Bill Drennan became the first Republican to enter the race, the publication said.
Bhamidipati announced his candidacy for the seat in September 2018. Outside of campaigning, the Indian American serves as an undergraduate researcher at Johns Hopkins University.
Bhamidipati, who also previously served as a research assistant at Richmond University Medical Center, is pursuing a bachelor’s in cell/cellular and molecular biology, and a master’s in molecular biology from Johns Hopkins University.
Subramanyam was a White House technology advisor during the Obama administration. Today, he is the founder and CEO of consulting firm S2 Impact LLC, based at his home in Ashburn. He advises companies and nonprofits on technology, government regulations, and economic empowerment, according to his bio.
“I have learned from my work in the community that the best policymaking comes from understanding the issues on a personal level,” Subramanyam, who announced his candidacy in August last year, said in a Loudoun Now report. “Drawing from my service, I plan to continue Delegate John Bell’s work of fighting for affordable healthcare, making our region attractive to businesses, and making sure all Virginians are treated equally under the law.” (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Gt7l6m)
In addition to work in the legal field, he has formerly served as a Senate Judiciary Committee law clerk under Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin (D) and as a legislative assistant to Florida Rep. Suzanne Kosmas (D).
Ahmad, who is campaigning as a progressive Democrat, became more involved in local politics after volunteering as an attorney at Dulles Airport assisting passengers who had been affected by the Trump Administration’s travel ban.
“When I arrived that night at the airport, I saw Muslims, Christians, Jews, Hindus, and secularists – whether directly impacted by the ban or not – standing together as one people united in affirming the values of our country. They stood up for a community targeted unjustly. Those were the real heroes. That was the moment when I decided I had to do more. I arrived at the airport that night as an immigration attorney, but I left as an advocate,” he says on his website.
Along with a legal practice that focuses on the areas of citizenship, immigration, and asylum law, the new candidate is a member of the Loudoun County Democratic Committee, a board member of the Virginia Coalition for Immigrant Rights, the Dulles Justice Coalition, the Governor’s Asian Advisory Board, and a member of the Commonwealth Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, which was created by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe after the Charlottesville riots, the newspaper said.
He is a graduate of Tulane Law School and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He and his wife, Rabiah Ahmed, live in Sterling with their three children.
The 87th House District covers portions of eastern Loudoun and northern Prince William counties.
The primary will be held June 11.
