A handful of U.S. state governors have announced their intentions to visit India with the goal of boosting economic ties between the country and their respective states.
Among the state leaders planning trips are Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Delaware Gov. John Carney.
India-West had previously reported that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (see previous article her: https://bit.ly/2k1pcdD) and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (see article here: https://bit.ly/2ktKRew) have planned visits to the South Asian nation.
The five governors will be leading high-powered trade delegations comprising top businesses from their respective states, according to a Press Trust of India report.
The unprecedented move of the governors visiting India in quick succession is a part of the efforts by the Trump administration and the Modi government to enhance state-to-state relationships, the report said.
The effort has been propelled by the current India's ambassador to the U.S., Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who has traveled to 11 U.S. states so far.
Shringla said this is a very important initiative, according to the report.
"Increasingly, states have an important say in economic activities, investment, trade and people-to-people contact," Shringla told PTI in an interview.
"I'm happy to say that in the next two months, we will have five governors of U.S. states visiting India," he said, days before Murphy leaves on his maiden trip to India with a high-powered trade delegation.
In fact, he is the first governor of New Jersey – a state which has a sizeable population of Indian Americans – to visit India, PTI said.
Early this summer, Murphy had hosted Shringla at a dinner.
Hutchinson is scheduled to visit India from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6. This will also be the first-ever India visit by an Arkansas governor. Hutchinson had a working lunch with Shringla early this summer.
Later this month, Holcomb would make his second trip to India, as part of his four-nation Asia sojourn including China, Japan and South Korea.
In India in early October, Holcomb will watch Indiana Pacers in Mumbai for the NBA's first games in India.
Similarly, Polis announced his decision to travel to India with a trade delegation in the presence of Shringla at a business round table in Denver this summer, the PTI report said. He is scheduled to visit Mumbai, Bangalore and New Delhi.
He will also participate in Global RE-Invest Expo, organized by India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, to be held between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 in Greater Noida.
Carney is also scheduled to visit India this fall. In addition, Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis of California is scheduled to travel to India soon, the report said.
