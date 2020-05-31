HOUSTON, Tex. — Sewa International announced May 21 the first tranche of $10,000 toward rescue and relief operations as Super Cyclone Amphan devastated vast stretches of Odisha and West Bengal, according to a press release.
Amphan, which began forming on May 16 and dissipated May 21, has caused widespread damage to infrastructure in the coastal states of Odisha and West Bengal as it moved inland with 105 mph winds, heavy sea surge, and massive rain.
Boats, agricultural crops, and houses have been destroyed, electricity poles and trees uprooted, and vast stretches of agricultural land, villages, and towns have become inundated. Amphan was, according to NASA estimates, the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Causing widespread damage over the Eastern parts of India and Bangladesh, Amphan is the strongest cyclone to strike the Ganges Delta since 2007 and the first super cyclonic storm to occur in the Bay of Bengal since the 1999 Odisha cyclone.
It has claimed 72 lives in India as of May 21. Adding to the challenges facing rescue and relief efforts is the current pandemic where these affected areas are developing into COVID-19 hotspots.
“Sewa International with on the ground partners/volunteers is committed to providing all support to the affected people in this hour of need,” Swadesh Katoch, vice-president of Disaster Recovery, Sewa International, stated in a press release.
“We have partnered with relief organizations in India over the past two decades, and our people are already in the area working on rescue and relief operations. There is an urgent need of tarpaulins, packed food, utensils, seasonal clothing, first-aid kits, toiletries, flashlights, water bottles, mosquito mats/nets, backpacks, etc., and we will do our best to supply them in the coming days,” added the Indian American activist.
