Nonprofit organization Sewa International March 9 announced it has activated a hotline for COVID-19 response throughout the U.S.
The organization, additionally, is taking the initiative of conducting regular webinars and distributing flyers with concise information from various sources, it said.
In the midst of growing concerns about the spread of the virus, the organization convened a meeting of community leaders from across the country to prepare a framework of response to the crisis.
“Plugging into resources offered by different government agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, various departments of county and city governments, a taskforce was set up to come up with a comprehensive approach to the pandemic,” Achalesh Amar, director of disaster relief, said in a statement.
Based on the recommendations of the taskforce, Sewa International activated a helpline for non-medical advice at (281) 909-SEWA (7392) for the Midwest; (708) 872-7392 for the Northeast; and (203) 872-7392 for the Western United States.
“The biggest concern among the Indian American community was about schools as every school district is responding differently to the evolving situation, and most parents are not aware of the relaxation in attendance norms,” Swadesh Katoch, vice president of disaster relief, added in the news release. “The panic related to buying and stocking up masks, sanitizers, toilet paper, and food items also came up for discussion.”
Sewa International president Sree Sreenath added that Sewa is “especially concerned about the vulnerable population with weak immune systems, such as seniors, the sick, or very young children.”
The organization, Sreenath said, is circulating WhatsApp messages with helpful information on how to prepare and take precautions. Various chapters in the U.S. are directed to help local communities with up-to-date information as coronavirus-related cases get confirmed in a particular area.
Sewa International is also taking the initiative of conducting regular webinars and distributing flyers with concise information from various sources. These flyers offer information about the difference between flu and COVID-19, preventive measures and techniques to reduce anxiety.
