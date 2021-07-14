SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – A planeload of medical equipment reached New Delhi two weeks ago, marking yet another milestone in Sewa International’s efforts to supply much-needed medical equipment to India to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
Sandeep Khadkekar, vice president for Marketing & Fund Development at Sewa International, who had traveled to San Bernardino to oversee arrangements for the air lifting of the equipment, said, "I consider it to be a great privilege to be present here as a Sewa International representative at the San Bernardino Airport on this occasion to send oxygen concentrators to India by air.”
“We partnered with Another Joy Foundation in this humanitarian work and my heartfelt thanks go to its founder, Alden Crowley, for his willingness to help in transporting this lifesaving supplies to India that is battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Indian American executive added in the release. Since its inception, Another Joy Foundation has been involved in supplying medical equipment, medicines, toys, clothes, and other essential supplies to many countries around the world.”
Khadkekar reiterated Sewa International’s mission and said that non-profit organizations are pivotal in bringing aid and serving people in the world in times of distress.
“Sewa International is rooted in the Hindu ideals of perceiving the world as one family, looking at service to humanity as service to divinity, and serving everyone without expecting anything in return,” he noted.
Khadkekar pointed out that as the second wave of COVID-19 swept across India over the past two months, Sewa volunteers have been hard at work – raising more than $30 million, procuring needed medical equipment like oxygen concentrators, and shipping them to India – and coordinating the distribution of that equipment and offering services in India.
Srikanth Gundavarapu, president of Sewa’s Atlanta chapter who is leading Sewa’s equipment procurement and shipping logistics team, said, “Sewa is working on establishing 100 oxygen plants in hospitals across India, which will strengthen India's healthcare services in the long term.”
He thanked the Consulate General of India in San Francisco for introducing the Another Joy Foundation to Sewa.
