Sewa International’s Bay Area Chapter distributed hot meals, groceries, masks, and hygiene kits to more than 700 families in a drive-through distribution event held in Oroville, Calif., May 30 as part of its extensive COVID-19 relief efforts.
In addition, Sewa International also donated 500 masks to the Oroville Hospital and distributed goody packets to kids which included wipes, school supplies, and snack bags of cereal.
“Our cadre of volunteers are working hard to support the underprivileged sections of our society in these trying times. Our aim is to achieve the well-being of all by providing a stable support structure by developing overall cooperation within society,” Sewa International Bay Area Chapter president Jayant Somani stated in a press release.
“Through this event, we coordinated with homeless shelters and senior citizen homes across the Concow and Oroville areas to ensure that their important work of feeding the homeless and supporting senior citizens,” the Indian American activist said. “Sewa is grateful for the enormous support it received from many of the local community organizations in fighting this COVID-19 pandemic together.”
As part of the Campfire relief initiative, Sewa International, in partnership with the Tiny Homes Organization, donated the third tiny home its volunteers built to Casey, a veteran who had lost his home in the fires that ravished his area last year. Three more tiny homes are being built to be donated by Sewa, added the release.
Prior to the May 30 event, the Bay Area chapter had distributed almost 57,000 KN95, N95, surgical, face shields and hand-made masks to the United States Postal Service, Valley Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente, San Ramon Police Department, City of Sunnyvale, and City of Cupertino, and many other city, medical, and emergency service responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.