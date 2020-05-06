Sewa International’s Bay Area chapter May 3 donated 28,000 surgical, N95, and KN95 masks to first responders such as healthcare workers, police officers, fire fighters, and hospital staff, according to a press release. They also distributed 1500 meals to families in need during an invitation-only drive-through event as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts.
“We wholeheartedly pledge to support the courageous healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and many others who are working hard to make our community COVID-19 free. As part of our pledge, Sewa International has committed to provide these front-line workers with the personal protection gear they need to stay safe,” said Sewa International Bay Area chapter’s Indian American president Jayant Somani.
Supplies were distributed to 20 agencies including San Mateo Medical Center, Oakland Children’s Hospital, City of Sunnyvale, City of Cupertino, and the Mountain View Police Department. Ten volunteers and key donors were at the event to ensure that the event was a success.
Two Sewa4Community chapters, one in New Jersey and the other in Texas, have also launched campaigns for various COVID-19 related relief efforts in their respective communities.
In New Jersey, the Edison-based Sewa4Community chapter has raised over $30,000 in donations, with $23,000 dedicated to various food pantries and soup kitchens in New Jersey.
Around 150 volunteers from the tri-state area are also working to sew masks, procure N95 masks and other PPE and connect with medical centers in need. So far, 6500 masks and 85000 gloves have been donated to various hospitals including Lantern Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Jersey Shore Medical Center, Centra State Hospital, UMDNJ, RWJ, and JFK Medical Center.
“We need to support the food pantries and medical centers who serve our communities, enabling them to have the necessary resources to meet the rising demand,” Rajesh Sharma, Central Jersey coordinator for Sewa International, stated in a press release.
In Texas, Sewa International’s Houston chapter donated 30,000 N95, KN95 and 3ply masks and 20,000 ounces of hand sanitizer on April 25 to first responders such as healthcare workers, police officers, fire fighters, and hospital staff in an invitation-only drive-through event as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts.
Sewa International also announced recently it has decided to collaborate with South Asian Women Physicians of North America to respond vigorously to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other news, from Los Angeles, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said that more than 150,000 of its volunteers have been spearheading pandemic relief efforts in 10,000 relief stations across India. The focus is to ensure that the vulnerable and poor sections of humanity are supported throughout the lockdown period, said a press release.
A Twitter campaign called BharatSpandan was launched asking people in need of help to tweet with hashtag #SOSCorona.
As they did during the 1962 war with China or the multiple wars with Pakistan, RSS Swayamsevaks have risen to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic on local and state level, too. Following is a glimpse of its selfless service from across India.
