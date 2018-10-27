BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Eaton Charitable Fund on Oct. 8 awarded a grant of $15,000 in support of Sewa International’s Active Student Participation Inspires Real Engagement Tutorial and Mentoring Program to help at-risk high school students in Cleveland improve their grades in science, math and English.
This is the third year that Eaton has provided this support to ASPIRE.
Rogerio Branco, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer at Eaton and a member of the Sewa International Cleveland Board of Advisors, presented the check to Indian American Dr. Hira Fotedar, president, and Padma Jambunath, director, Sewa ASPIRE, at a ceremony held at the Eaton Corporation here.
Branco noted that Sewa International has one of the lowest overhead expenses of a charitable organization in this country as all of its leadership takes no salary, and most of the work is done by volunteers.
He also noted that although the Sewa ASPIRE program began by assisting Bhutanese refugee children in 2009, the program has seamlessly been adapted to the needs of Cleveland high school students, many of them from economically disadvantaged homes and communities.
Branco praised the Sewa International team for excellent progress achieved by ASPIRE in the last two years at Euclid High School and Garfield Heights High School.
Ten students who have received tutorial help to improve their grades graduated from high school and have gone on to college with scholarships.
