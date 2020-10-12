Sewa International Oct. 2 announced that, since the coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020, the organization’s Bay Area chapter has aided tens of thousands of people affected by not only the COVID-19 global pandemic, but the more recent barrage of wildfires blazing throughout Northern California.
With regard to the pandemic, the Bay Area chapter has helped approximately 20,000 families across Northern California by distributing essential supplies such as fresh fruits, vegetables, milk, and groceries valued around one million dollars, and given away $300,000 to 300 families affected by the pandemic.
Sewa volunteers, most of whom are Indian American, have distributed more than 200,000 pounds of essential items to vulnerable populations by organizing donation drives and give-away events in cities across the Bay Area, including San Jose, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Hayward, Livermore, Concow, Oroville and Santa Cruz, a news release said.
Over the past six months, 90 Sewa volunteers have spent 15,000 hours serving people affected by the pandemic and California wildfires, it said.
“Our volunteers have been working hard to support and help families across the Bay Area that have suffered innumerable losses through the recent unforeseen events,” Bay Area chapter coordinator Guru Prasad said in a statement.
“Many of the families being helped have been hit doubly hard: quite a few are currently living in their cars or in tents because their homes were destroyed in the wildfire that hit the area hard in November 2018, and now, to make matters even worse, many have lost their jobs because of the pandemic,” Prasad added.
Sewa also recently held a donation drive Oct. 3 to help the more than 200 families affected by the pandemic and the wildfires in Santa Clara. Sanitizers and other hygiene products along with more than 200 boxes of fruits and vegetables were distributed on that day.
Some of the food and essential items drives Sewa International has conducted in the Bay Area recently included on Sept. 19, in collaboration with Tiny Pine Foundation and other partner organizations, in which they donated one truckload of almost 5,000 pounds of fresh fruits and other groceries, hygiene products, batteries, cleaning supplies, diapers, hot food, and gift cards for 700-plus fire evacuees and needy families in Oroville; Sept. 18, in collaboration with HCCC Livermore Temple and Livermore School District, donating 200 boxes of canned groceries and fresh fruits and vegetables; Sept. 12, Sewa International volunteers, with the help of Santa Clara councilmember Raj Chahal, distributed almost 3,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables among the underprivileged community within the City of Santa Clara; and many mother events in August and September, donating countless supplies and food items.
Since the start of the pandemic, Sewa International’s Bay Area chapter has donated close to 100,000 KN95, N95, surgical masks, FEMA masks, and face shields to beneficiary institutes including the United States Postal Service, Valley Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente, San Ramon Police Department, City of Sunnyvale, the City of Cupertino, San Quentin State Prison, and many others, it noted.
With more than 2500 volunteers across 43 chapters and in collaboration with over 800 organizations across the country, Sewa International has committed to supporting all essential workers and service industries in these trying times.
Through this extensive nationwide network of hardworking volunteers, Sewa International has donated close to 700,000 masks, 1,000 liters of sanitizer, 63,000 hot meals, and over $100,0000 to food pantries during this COVID-19 crisis, it said.
In addition, Sewa International has set up 10 national helpline centers to the field and monitor all calls for help and information.
Through the information received via these helplines, Sewa International launched the Plasma Registry Drive which led to successful registry matches for 4 COVID-19 patients.
