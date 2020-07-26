HOUSTON, Texas – Meeting virtually for their annual conference this year, Sewa International reported a record fundraising effort – raising $8.3 million in 2019, as per initial estimates. It spent $128,032 in general and administrative expenses, and $168,354 in fundraising expenses. The general and administrative expenses amount to 1.5 percent of the total funds raised by Sewa International, noted a press release. “A charity of our size would, at a minimum, have 12 to 18 percent of such expenses. We are unique in that regard in the U.S., may be internationally,” said outgoing president Sree Sreenath.
Sreenath, who served as president of Sewa International for 11 years, said he was handing over the role and responsibilities to COO and executive vice president Arun Kankani, whom the Board had selected as the organization’s new president. “I have been asking to be relieved from Sewa president's responsibility for the last five years so that new leadership can take Sewa to further heights. Arun Kankani will take my place effective immediately. He is a terrific organizer and a fabulous leader,” said Sreenath.
He said he was accepting the position of president of Vivekananda Yoga University in Los Angeles, Calif. VaYU is offering a unique online 21-month MS (Yoga) program.
Kankani is no stranger to leading large teams and innovative ventures. Accepting his new role as president of Sewa International, he said, “We shall certainly miss the energy and enthusiasm of Prof. Sree Sreenath. He will continue to be part of the executive team as ex-president and will continue the great tradition of Sewa International where former presidents will continue as members of the Board of Advisors.”
Kankani is the director of Inventory Management at Star Pipe Products in Houston. He earned a master’s in computer applications from the University of Mumbai. He is also one of the founding members of Sewa International, which was formed in 2004.
He has been involved in Sewa’s nationwide expansion as a prominent charitable organization involved in disaster relief and rehabilitation; family services; child, tribal, and refugee welfare; women’s empowerment; health and education; and promoting volunteerism. In 2012, Kankani discussed with a multitude of experts the problems faced by families, and the different support models that were available to them in times of crises and trouble.
He was involved in formulating and implementing the Family Services program at Sewa that now supports and responds to various unexpected family situations such as death, hospitalization, mental health issues, and relationship issues. In 2013, he helped build the foundation for the ASPIRE program in Houston, where he resides. The ASPIRE program provides after-school educational support in collaboration with the local school system in underprivileged neighborhoods to help children learn well and the
Kankani was chosen to be the head of operations for the largest community reception in Houston for a visiting foreign dignitary – the “Howdy Modi” event in 2019. The event was attended by both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. As head of operations, Arun Kankani led a team of over 1,200 volunteers who worked together to organize the event that attracted 50,000 people from around the country, said the release. He and his team had to get the work done in three months, and for his successful effort he received a letter of gratitude from the ambassador of India to the United States. Earlier in 2015, he was also invited by the Indian External Affairs Ministry to discuss the needs of overseas Indians.
