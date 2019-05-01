Sewa International April 16 announced that longtime faculty member at Case Western Reserve University Sree Sreenath, who serves as the Sewa International president, was inducted into the Cleveland International Hall of Fame.
Sreenath was among six individuals selected from 150 nominees inducted into the Ohio city’s hall of fame, according to a Sewa International news release.
“I am honored and humbled by this recognition. I am thankful to the Board of Directors of Sewa International for entrusting me with a wonderful opportunity to serve. I will continue to work for the good of the humanity,” the Indian American professor said in a statement.
The Cleveland International Hall of Fame has inducted more than 50 people since its founding 10 years ago.
U.S. Sen. George Voinovich and automotive entrepreneur Monte Ahuja, among others, have been inducted in the past.
Sreenath was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Ramesh Shah of the Association of Indian Physicians of Northern Ohio at a well-attended function on April 16 at the Grand Ballroom of the Marriott at Key Center, the release said.
“This recognition of Sreenath ji does not come as a surprise to those of us who have worked with him, and whose leadership has guided us this past ten years,” said Arun Kankani, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Sewa International. “His energy, his intelligence, and his ability to deal with issues big and small with grace and calm is a matter of pride for us,” he said.
Sreenath earned his bachelor’s in electrical engineering from Bangalore University, a master’s in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore and his doctorate in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland.
He teaches in the electrical engineering and computer science department at Case Western Reserve University where he is also the director of Case Graduate Engineering & Management National and International Program.
His research interests are in the areas of complexity, with applications in systems biology, global issues and sustainable development.
Sreenath served as the co-director of the UNESCO GENIe Program, an international network of educational institutions, and as the director of the Complex Systems Biology Center at the university.
He has been a consultant to several developing countries on matters concerning water management, energy, and policy development.
Sreenath has been president of Sewa International since 2009. Sewa International is a Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit specializing in disaster recovery, education, volunteering and development.
Sewa International, which has 43 chapters across the country, has served in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in 25 disasters around the world, and did commendable work in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria, the recent California Camp Fire, and the floods in Kerala, India during August 2018.
In the Cleveland area, Sewa provides tutoring services in Euclid High School and Garfield High School through its ASPIRE (Achieving Student Progress, Instilling Resilience and Excellence) program.
Sreenath has also served as an officer in several cultural and community organizations in Northeast Ohio, including the Kasturi Kannada Association of Northeast Ohio, Sri Venkateshwara Temple of Richfield, Ohio, and the Federation of India Community Association in Cleveland.
He is on the executive committee at NAVIKA, a national Kannada Cultural Organization. A practitioner of Vedic Math – the ancient Indian system of mathematics – he has developed a curriculum to educate children in the U.S. using this method, the release said.
