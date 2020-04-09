As the growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus has led to a national emergency, and schools and colleges are closed for the time being, parents have begun finding it a challenge to keep their children engaged, safe, and active. There is only so much time children can devote to homework, assigned readings, etc., before they seek a break, do something that is new, interesting, fun.
An Indian American volunteer for Sewa International-Houston, Sachin Dabir, put on his creative cap, and came up with a couple of games that could be played on Kahoot, the game-based learning platform that is now being used by thousands of teachers and instructors in schools and colleges across the nation, according to a press release.
Dabir, founder-director of Ashnik, and an electronics engineer by training, who has built technology solutions for large enterprises in the telecom, banking, manufacturing and government sectors, is an active volunteer for Sewa International in Houston. Asked why he selected Kahoot, and what kind of games he thought would best engage children, he said, “I wanted to create these games/quizzes keeping in mind the three E’s — Engagement, Entertainment and Education – so as to help families and children stay mentally positive. During this time of social isolation, I wanted to make sure that children don’t feel lonely. I created these games in an open challenge format. Sewa has taught me to help society whenever needed, and hence this was a small contribution from me. I am planning to create more such content. I find Kahoot to be a good third-party platform to host and generate excitement."
One of the games is on the coronavirus that has 17 questions, such as: “Which of the following is NOT a common symptom of the coronavirus? 1) Dry cough, 2) Fever, 3) Rash, 4) Shortness of breath”; as well as: “During this time of social distancing experts DO NOT recommend? 1) Online Games, 2) Online Learning, 3) Visiting people, 4) Social media, chat and video”; and “Good, safe greetings practices are all of the following, EXCEPT: 1) Nod, 2) Wave, 3) Handshake, 4) Bow.”
Dabir has also built another game/quiz on Hindu heritage, with questions like: “How long did the longest lasting empire in Indian history last? and “Which empire lasted the longest in Indian history?
Others in the Sewa “family” are also putting on their creative thinking/doing caps and finding ways to build some fun activities to keep children engaged during their time away from school, said the release. The San Francisco Bay Area chapter volunteers will begin conducting classes via webinars that stream through Facebook Live. These webinars will be held thrice a week, and last 45 minutes. They will include dance lessons, exercising, practicing yoga, meditation as well as some academically stimulating activities such as coding games and puzzles. These webinars are aimed towards children aged 6-11 (grades 2-5).
Sewa International volunteers, noted the release, have also been involved in the task of delivering groceries and food to those who cannot go out on their own; keeping nonmedical helplines open in 20 major metro areas; supplying personal protective equipment to healthcare workers and other emergency service personnel; providing case management to individuals and families needing long-term help; offering support to international students stranded and needing help with food, accommodation, and travel/visa help; and conducting regular webinars and distributing flyers with concise information from reliable sources.
Sewa International, an Indian American nonprofit organization, has extensive experience in disaster rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations having responded to 24 disasters in the U.S. and abroad.
