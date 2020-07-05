SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sewa International’s Bay Area Chapter distributed hot meals, groceries, and hygiene kits to more than 1000 people as well as school-supply kits to children in a drive-through distribution event held at the Nam Giao Restaurant here on June 19 as part of its extensive COVID-19 relief efforts.
This community outreach is part of Sewa International’s goal to distribute 75,000 meals and 750,000 masks to those in need nationwide.
“We distributed hot meals as well as grocery and hygiene kits to homeless shelters and senior citizen homes. These meals were graciously donated by the Nam Giao restaurant,” Guru Prasad, Sewa International Bay Area Chapter coordinator, said in a press release.
California Assemblyman Kansen Chu was present during the drive.
“During this pandemic, so many families are suffering, including the owner of this restaurant who had to close down the restaurant, and so the fact that we have people from the community, from Sewa, that come out and help out with face masks and protective equipment and food that was already delivered has really touched my heart,” Chu said, according to the press release.
Organizations such as Sleeping Bags for the Homeless of Silicon Valley, Philips Creek Ranch, Bengaluru Voice, Trivalley Kannada Sangha, Rajasthani Association of North America, and Friends of Hue participated in the drive.
In addition to the meals and groceries distributed in the drive-through event, Sewa International also donated more than 1000 masks including KN95, surgical masks, and face shields to Washington Hospital, Tri-Valley Health in Hayward, Heartland Hospice Services, and San Quentin Prison as well as another 250 hot meals to the HomeFirst Shelter for the homeless.
Over the past month, the Bay Area chapter distributed almost 6000 meals and 7000 masks to individuals impacted by COVID-19. In addition, 50,000 KN95, N95, surgical masks and face shields were donated to organizations including the United States Postal Service, Valley Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente, San Ramon Police Department, the City of Sunnyvale, and the City of Cupertino, among others.
